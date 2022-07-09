Video: Victims identified after deadly rollover crash at Orlando International Airport There were major delays Saturday morning at the Orlando International Airport after two people were killed in a crash. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — There were major delays Saturday morning at the Orlando International Airport after two people were killed in a crash.

Orlando police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Jeff Fuqua and Semoran boulevards.

Hours later, traffic at the airport was causing major delays for travelers trying not to miss their flights.

Channel 9 could see some people stuck in traffic getting out of their cars and trying to walk to the airport.

Orlando police said four people were inside a Land Rover going southbound on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard near Cargo Road, when the driver struck a concrete wall and flipped the vehicle over into a canal.

Officers said the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries, but the two other passengers, Erica Pacheco, 34, and David Morales, 56, were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

