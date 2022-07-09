ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Roughly 92% of Drug Candidates Fail; Can This Stock Help?

By Maxx Chatsko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BE4jK_0gaCvgPG00

Many metrics are used to measure the dwindling efficiency of drug development. One estimate suggests it can take over 10 years and $2 billion to bring a new therapeutic to market, although that seems a little inflated to me.

Another suggests only 8% of drug candidates that enter a Phase 1 clinical trial earn regulatory approval, while just over half of drug candidates survive a Phase 3 study.

One thing is clear no matter what metric investors use: Drug development is pretty inefficient. What drives wasteful spending and lengthy timelines? Unfortunately, there's no single or simple answer.

Companies may do a poor job of nominating drug candidates in discovery studies, which is the first step of drug development. Poorly-designed clinical trials that don't collect robust data can also contribute to unnecessary expenditures and bloated R&D budgets. After all, the worst designed clinical trial is the one that shouldn't have been conducted in the first place.

The industry is aware of the problem. In fact, an emerging crop of companies is eager to develop solutions and capture multi-billion-dollar opportunities in the process. Certara (CERT) - Get Certara Inc. Report is one business that's profitable today and has a long growth runway ahead.

Virtual Patients (and Monkeys) to Aid Trial Design

Certara is the leading biosimulation company. Biosimulation is the use of computational modeling to predict study outcomes and drug properties.

For example, one of the company's software products allows drug developers to administer drug candidates to virtual monkeys, informing development and sometimes sparing living animals. Another tool can be used to conduct virtual clinical trials with virtual patients, informing decisions about study design or whether to advance an asset to the next stage of development.

Drug developers who want to better understand toxicity in certain organs, interactions with other medications, or optimize dosing levels before testing in humans can also find software tools for that purpose.

Even that's only scratching the surface of the technology's potential. Biosimulation has already made solid contributions to the drug development industry.

  • An estimated 90% of all drug approvals granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from 2014 to 2021 belonged to Certara customers.
  • Certara counts over 2,000 global customers spanning nearly every area of medicine and therapeutic modality, including emerging tools such as gene therapy and protein degradation.
  • The FDA has allowed data generated from biosimulation to inform drug product labels, helping companies to avoid running additional or larger clinical trials.
  • The FDA approved an acne drug for adolescents in 2020 using only data from biosimulation models – no study in humans required – an industry first.

Certara built its technology platform through a combination of 16 acquisitions and in-house development. It offers software products and services for any stage of a drug asset's life cycle, from modeling initial discovery studies to submitting applications to regulators. In fact, 17 different regulatory agencies across the globe license the company's software for accepting or parsing submissions for new drugs, although this counts multiple agencies within the FDA.

The progress and track record has helped Certara reach profitability while still investing in growth. The business delivered a gross margin of 61%, positive operating income, and over $60 million of operating cash flow in 2021.

It's important to note the business expects to generate only 34% of full-year 2022 revenue from software, with the balance generated from services. That's a potential headwind for the business. Software revenue has much higher margins than services revenue, which requires a costly labor component and isn't nearly as scalable.

The company is eager to increase software's contribution to the revenue mix, as evidenced by the acquisition of Pinnacle 21 last year. The largest acquisition in the company's history will drive year-over-year revenue growth of over 20% (the company aims for roughly 15% per year) and boosted software revenue from just 30% of the revenue mix in 2021.

Investors seem less willing to nitpick revenue mix in a world overcome by tightening financial conditions. Rather, Certara is earning a relative premium as fundamentals once again take center stage in stock analysis. That's hardly the only tailwind for the industry leader.

A Long Growth Runway and Potential Blockbusters to Boot

Certara is continuously improving existing tools, launching new tools, and developing or acquiring new technologies. For example, it launched 11 new products or substantial updates in 2021 alone.

One promising technology in development is called virtual twin. Already used to inform clinical trial design and dosing levels, virtual twin could one day be refined for local doctor offices. In other words, your doctor may one day simulate the safety and efficacy of a medication on your own virtual twin before writing you a prescription. That could increase the chances a prescribed drug works for your genetics – and plays nice with any other medications you might take – to drive better outcomes for you, sooner.

The blockbuster potential of a mass market virtual twin product remains years away for now. Until then, investors can take comfort knowing Certara can deliver predictable performance and profitability. Management expects to grow revenue at about 15% annually for the foreseeable future, although that excludes contributions from acquisitions for a historically trigger-happy company.

The stated growth rate is in line with the overall economic opportunity available to the business, which is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2021 to over $21 billion in 2026. Considering the business maintains a dominant position in the highly fragmented space, investors have to appreciate the potential for Certara to anchor their portfolio for the rest of the decade.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2022

Novocure plans to report results from a key late-stage study later this year. Axsome Therapeutics hopes to score a big regulatory win soon. Cresco Labs expects to close on a game-changing acquisition in Q4. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Brookfield Renewable is a great way to profit from the shift to renewable energy sources. Johnson & Johnson is poised to deliver stronger growth with the pending spin-off of its consumer health unit. AbbVie won't be derailed by the U.S. loss of exclusivity of its top-selling drug, Humira. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Daily Montanan

Pfizer won the pandemic … and outsized profit and influence

The grinding two-plus years of the pandemic have yielded outsize benefits for one company — Pfizer — making it both highly influential and hugely profitable as COVID-19 continues to infect tens of thousands of people and kill hundreds each day. Its success in developing COVID medicines has given the drugmaker unusual weight in determining U.S. […] The post Pfizer won the pandemic … and outsized profit and influence appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#New Technologies#Software Tools#Aid Trial Design Certara
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Far Could the Stock Market Fall? 2 Indicators May Hold the Answer

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are in a bear market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average one bad day away from joining the club. These two indicators have somewhat accurately called the bottom of the S&P 500's notable corrections and bear markets since 1995. Big declines in the broader...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

'Cannabis Is The Exact Place Where ETF Investing Was Meant To Have An Impact:' How Fast Money's Tim Seymour Sees The Market

The 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will feature a slew of great speakers including Tim Seymour who will be offering his exclusive insights into the cannabis industry. As a senior advisor and member of the investment committee at JW Asset Management and founder and CIO of Seymour Asset Management (SAM), Seymour brings 25 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager and capital markets professional to the most important conference in the industry: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.
CHICAGO, IL
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud division has a massive growth runway ahead of it. Accenture is powering along despite economic headwinds. Texas Instruments is reinvesting in its business to provide future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% I'd Buy Right Now

These advertising industry stocks dropped out of the sky this year, even though their underlying businesses are more important than ever. A secular shift in the spending habits of advertising agencies could make these stocks great investments over the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

High commodity prices are a problem for consumers, but a windfall for Caterpillar's key customers. Apple isn't just a smartphone company anymore. In fact, devices are increasingly just a means to another end. Iconic tech company IBM is becoming revitalized and turning into a serious cash cow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

It's Time to Load Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Cloud Stocks

Increasing spending on cloud services is a long-term trend that isn't even close to getting derailed. Veeva Systems is the leading provider of specialized cloud services for the biopharmaceutical industry. DigitalOcean is rapidly becoming the go-to cloud service provider for individuals and smaller businesses that want a simple way to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

Consumers increasingly appreciate good value -- and will shop at new places to find it. Military spending is likely to swell again, extending an already-lengthy growth streak. A company investors couldn't steer away from enough finally trades at the right price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: The Best Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2022

Apple's huge installed base of users in an upgrade window should be a tailwind for the upcoming iPhone. AMD's next-generation server processors could help it corner more market share. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy