INDIANAPOLIS–Police are looking for two vehicles that may have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman on Indy’s northwest side Friday night. On Saturday, IMPD said they were looking for a 2017-2018 white Ford F250/350 with an upper windshield amber light bar and camper shell/truck cap. There is damage to the headlight on the driver’s side. They aren’t sure if this was the first or second vehicle that hit the woman. They aren’t sure yet about the make and model of the second vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO