Looking for a new pet? PACC has over 500 dogs

The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) says they have over 500 dogs in their center.

They want to find 100 of them a home by the end of the weekend.

PACC is offering a 50-dollar gift card to a local pet store when you adopt a pet.

Hours of operation:



Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Location:

4000 N Silverbell Road

As of July 9, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

