Pima County, AZ

Looking for a new pet? PACC has over 500 dogs

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) says they have over 500 dogs in their center.

They want to find 100 of them a home by the end of the weekend.

PACC is offering a 50-dollar gift card to a local pet store when you adopt a pet.

Hours of operation:

  • Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Location:
4000 N Silverbell Road

As of July 9, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Comments / 1

