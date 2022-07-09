ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas AG demands Biden apologize to border agents over 'whipping' claim

By Jenny Goldsberry
 2 days ago

Texas A ttorney General Ken Paxton has demanded an apology from President Joe Biden for perpetuating the story of Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants in 2021.

"I just think it's really wrong," Paxton said Friday of the White House's characterization of the story. "I would expect instead that Joe Biden and some of these political leaders should come out and actually apologize to these guys for what they've been through."

"There's no doubt this was political. And it's really unfortunate for these border agents who've given their lives to securing our border and defending Americans," Paxton said. "And here they are being punished, they should be rewarded. They should be taken care of. Instead, their careers may be ruined, and they've been humiliated in front of the entire American public."

FOUR BORDER PATROL AGENTS BEING DISCIPLINED FOR 'DEEPLY OFFENSIVE CONDUCT' IN HORSE WHIPPING INCIDENT

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) similarly demanded an apology in a Facebook post .

"These agents were cleared of criminal wrongdoing months ago, but instead of admitting they were wrong, the Biden administration is doubling down on baselessly attacking these agents to perpetuate their open-border agenda," McCarthy wrote. "Their reputation was smeared by President Biden, Vice President Harris, and their allies in the media — and they should all apologize to these Border Patrol agents."

A report from Customs and Border Protection did reveal instances of verbal abuse, force, and threat of force between agents but no violent use of their reins.

"There is no evidence that BPAs involved in this incident struck, intentionally or otherwise, any migrant with their reins," the report read . "The horses involved in this incident were equipped with split reins which can be twirled by the rider to guide the horse’s movements. One BPA involved in this incident also reported twirling these split reins as a distancing tactic."

The four agents involved will receive some yet-to-be-seen discipline for acting "in an unprofessional manner," per the report.

