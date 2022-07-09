ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK7LZ_0gaCtwM400

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said.

William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.

Vann was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to booking records.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop at about 2:39 a.m. EDT when Easley was observed driving a vehicle at speeds estimated at 115 mph, WBBH-TV reported.

Deputies used stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a halt, but Easley exited the car and fled, WFTX-TV reported.

Easley was captured after he was spotted by the sheriff’s office aviation unit about a mile from his vehicle, according to the television station.

After searching the vehicle, deputies discovered several different narcotics, including cocaine, marijuana and amphetamines, as well as a gun, WBBH reported.

“No matter how much you run, you can’t hide from our relentless deputies,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida woman led 3-county chase with kids in backseat, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.
UPMATTERS

Michigan and Wisconsin troopers hitching rides in trucks, target distracted drivers

(WFRV/WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) and Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) troopers will be keeping a sharp eye out for distracted driving during the week of July 11. According to authorities, the departments, in partnership with the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) and the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, will be conducting #TrooperInATruck distracted driving details across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Son of Arkansas congressman arrested on drug charges

ROGERS, Ark. — The son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack has been arrested on drug charges, authorities said. James Womack, 34, of Rogers, who has a history of drug arrests and convictions, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, KNWA-TV reported. According to an arrest...
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Narcotics#Thc#Wbbh Tv#Cox Media Group
Lootpress

Warrants executed for illegal harvest of 80 year old Yellowroot

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Arrest warrants were executed for four individuals involved in the illegal harvest of Yellowroot on private property. According to a statement from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, NRP Officers Sgt. Hains, Carder, Casto, Cremeans, Carpenter, and Sweet executed multiple arrest warrants on Thursday, June 30, 2022 for four individuals who harvested Yellowroot from property on which they had no legal basis to occupy.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WKBN

New Pennsylvania law targets illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law targeting illegal ATVs and dirtbikes on public roads. The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia with instances that have included hundreds of riders in groups traveling through the city.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PSP: Woman on drugs runs into creek to avoid police

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman after they say she was high on drugs, crashed her car against a wall, and ran into a creek to avoid troopers. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched to Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock Township for...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

AG announces 4 arrested for alleged Venango, Mercer meth ring

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday, July 8, that four people recently were arrested for their alleged roles in a methamphetamine ring operating in Venango and Mercer counties. The Attorney General alleges that Clint Donovan, Robert Haney, Theresa Haney and Kayla Thompson worked...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
91K+
Followers
116K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy