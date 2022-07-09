ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic-Con 2022: Here’s your Saturday schedule

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is confirmed to be at Comic-Con International on Saturday to promote his DC film “Black Adam.” Pictured: In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Hall H: Get ready for one of the most stacked schedules in years.

Comic-Con International’s biggest day on Saturday, July 23, will feature major draws in its largest room, Hall H: Marvel Studios and DC will announce their latest films, the new Game of Thrones show will make its Comic-Con debut, the ever-growing slate of Star Trek shows will be on hand, and the highly anticipated “Sandman” show is given a prime slot in the Hall H schedule.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has confirmed he will be at the convention to promote his DC film “Black Adam,” but Marvel has been close-lipped about who will be showing up at its panel. At its last event, in 2019, it stole the show announcing its film and TV lineup for, at least, the next five years.

Here are some highlights with official descriptions courtesy of the folks at Comic-Con. For a complete schedule, go here.

The Rocketeer

It’s been 40 years since The Rocketeer soared into the hearts of comics fans everywhere. Some of Dave Steven’s closest friends and family celebrate him in Drawn to Perfection, a new feature-length documentary about Dave’s life and brilliant career. Panelists on hand to talk about Dave are his sister Jennifer Bawcum, studio mate William Stout, former wife and model Brinke Stevens, screenwriter Danny Bilson, friend and artist Jim Silke, friend and director of the documentary Kelvin Mao, longtime friend Jackie Estrada, and moderator (and friend) Mark Evanier. Room 29AB, 10-11 a.m.

Evil

Now in its third season, the critically acclaimed psychological mystery “Evil” examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller host an exclusive sneak peek of an episode from season 3 followed by a moderated panel discussion. Ballroom 20, 10:15-11:15 a.m.

DC Movies

Warner Bros. Pictures returns to Comic-Con International: San Diego, continuing the studio’s tradition of bringing the fans an exciting Hall H presentation. This year’s lineup: the highly anticipated Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with huge stars Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, and more. Hall H, 10:15-11:15 am.

Wildstorm: 30th Anniversary

In 1992 Jim Lee, the superstar artist responsible for X-Men, formed WildStorm Productions, a ground-breaking company that would go on to produce bestsellers like WildC.A.T.s, Deathblow, Stormwatch, the Cliffhanger Line of books (Danger Girl, Battle Chasers), Alan Moore’s America’s Best Comics (League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Tom Strong), Planetary, The Authority, and so many others. Jim, along with his longtime collaborators Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Gen13 creator J. Scott Campbell, company president John Nee, and editor-in-chief Scott Dunbier (and maybe a surprise or two) relate funny anecdotes and share details about the early days of the “Camelot” of comic book studios. Room 6DE, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 a.m.

The Simpsons

Writers, animators, and mind-blowing special guests reveal the adventures planned for The Simpsons in season 34 and beyond. Get a sneak peek at Treehouse of Horror XXXIII . . . and the never-before-attempted bonus Halloween episode! That’s right: Two Halloweens in 2022! Secrets will be revealed! Games will be played! And freebies — including original artwork — will be given away! Ballroom 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

House of the Dragon

Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO Original series House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. The series debut’s Aug. 21 on HBO and HBO Max. Panelists include co-creator/executive producer George R. R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, and Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower). Moderated by Jason Concepcion (podcast host). Hall H, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

American Dad!

It’s a Smith Family Funday with “Steve” (Scott Grimes), “Klaus” (Dee Bradley Baker), and “Jeff Fischer” (Jeff Fischer) plus executive producer and co-creator Matt Weitzman, executive producer Joe Chandler, co-executive producer Nicole Shabtai. Moderated by American Dad! alum Jordan Blum, who will treat American Dad! fans to a first look at scenes from all-new episodes coming soon to TBS. Ballroom 20, 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Star Trek

The Star Trek Universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the casts and executive producers from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to discuss the latest seasons of their hit series and tease what’s ahead, along with a few reveals and surprises. Hall H, 12:45-2:15 p.m.

X-Men Animated 30th Anniversary

It’s X-Men: The Animated Series’ 30th anniversary! Celebrate with Eric Lewald (showrunner and writer), Larry Houston (producer/director), Julia Lewald (writer), Dan Veesenmeyer (storyboard artist), and Lenore Zann (voice actress, Rogue). The panel is a retrospective of the iconic series about a team of mutant superheroes who fight for justice and human acceptance in the Marvel Universe. Moderated by Power of X-Men Podcast hosts Paul Florez-Taylor and Michelle Waffle. Neil Morgan Auditorium (San Diego Central Library), 1-2 p.m.

IDW Publishing

Publisher Nachie Marsham and new executive editorial director Jamie S. Rich welcome Kevin Eastman (TMNT), Kim Dwinell (Surfside Girls), and other industry heavy-hitters to the stage to discuss the huge new initiatives driving this innovative publisher forward. Dark Spaces, the “Roninverse,” adaptations from comics to TV, world-renowned brands, and wild new concepts . . . you’ll learn about it here. Room 25ABC, 1-2 p.m.

Family Guy

Get an exclusive, first look at the Family Guy season 21 premiere episode and watch the full episode months before the rest of the world. Afterward, you will get a special sneak peek at all of the hilarity and high jinks that will be coming next fall. Ballroom 20 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Nick Lowe (executive editor) and C. B. Cebulski (editor-in-chief) prepare to pass judgment on their fellow panelists, including Adam Kubert (Wolverine), David Pepose (Fantastic Four), and other Mighty Marvel guests! With the Eve of Judgment already behind us, see what trials and tribulations are just around the corner for the Avengers, X-Men, Eternals, and the rest of the Marvel Universe. Room 6A, 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Interview with the Vampire

An epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality based on the bestselling novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire premieres this fall on AMC and AMC+. The EPs and cast discuss the creative process and bringing these iconic characters to life on the small screen for a modern audience and share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming in New Orleans. Plus, a look at the debut of the series’ official trailer. Ballroom 20, 2-2:45 p.m.

The Sandman

Prepare to enter the Dreaming as the live-action adaptation of Neil’s Gaiman’s beloved DC comic series arrives in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con. There is another world that awaits us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of 10 epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Be among the first to find out what’s in store for the groundbreaking series, as well as some Comic-Con exclusives and surprises. This will be a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. Hall H, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The Orville

From Emmy Award–winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is finally back for season 3 and on HULU. The full crew of the U.S.S. Orville—Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson, and Chad L. Coleman — plus executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and co-producer Tom Constantino talk on all things Orville and offer an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode from season 3. Ballroom 20, 3-3:45 p.m.

Resident Alien

The cast of Resident Alien, Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, and Judah Prehn, and executive producer/showrunner Chris Sheridan come together for the first time on the same stage to answer your burning questions and give you an out-of-this-world exclusive look into the season 2 return on Aug. 10 on SYFY. Moderated by Ancient Aliens star and co-executive producer (and Resident Alien guest star), Giorgio A. Tsoukalos. Indigo Ballroom (Hilton San Diego Bayfront), 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hall H, 5-6 p.m.

AEW

AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson will take the stage for a ringside view of the popular wrestling franchise airing weekly on TBS and TNT. Moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur, the discussion will dig into the heroes, villains, and championship quests through the eyes of the biggest names in wrestling. Room 6BCF, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Comic-Con Masquerade

The big Ballroom 20 stage becomes a celebration of fan costuming with a cosplay competition of impressive re-created and original design costumes crafted by our talented attendees. Not a dance or party, it’s a show on a stage with trophies, cash prizes, and other awards. Doors open for audience seating at 8:00, but picking up a free ticket early will save you from some line-waiting later. Free advance tickets are given out at noon on Saturday upstairs near Ballroom 20, and also at the Masquerade Desk after 3:00. If you don’t get a ticket, you can still attend if seating is available. The master and mistress of ceremonies will again be writers/artists Phil Foglio and Kaja Foglio, with special live intermission entertainment from The Corps Dance Crew and the Saber Guild Star Wars performance group. Ballroom 20, 8-11:30 p.m.

San Diego Union-Tribune

