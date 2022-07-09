ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays acquire Christian Bethancourt from A’s

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpclL_0gaCtb4300

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired the versatile Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The A’s received Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Class A right-hander Christian Fernandez in exchange.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-hander David McKay for assignment.

Bethancourt, who has served as a catcher, first baseman and outfielder, is batting .249 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 56 games this season with Oakland.

The 30-year-old is a career .229 hitter with 12 homers and 65 RBIs in 217 games with the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Athletics.

Stevenson, 25, is batting .265 with two homers and 17 RBIs this season with Durham.

Fernandez, 22, is 5-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 16 games (eight starts) this season with Charleston.

McKay, 27, is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances this season split between the New York Yankees and Rays.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Dodgers starters who won’t be on the roster past the trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a six-game lead in the NL West over the San Diego Padres. The team will surely make some moves to solidify their lead. Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will be seeking to help manager Dave Roberts bolster their roster for the final stretch. Who will likely no longer be on the Dodgers’ roster after the looming trade deadline?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Boston

With the ‘KayRod Cast’ Alex Rodriguez may have found the authenticity that has long eluded him

The “KayRod Cast” airs on ESPN2 as an alternative to the “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast on ESPN and also features longtime Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay. In his roughly and sometimes rough 30 years of fame, Alex Rodriguez often seemed intent on appearing authentic in front of the cameras rather than actually being so. Even when he lunged for it and attempted to be candid or sincere, true authenticity eluded him, like a ground ball just out of reach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Freddie Freeman backs Clayton Kershaw after awkward Braves return

Just a few weeks back, Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta rubbed Clayton Kershaw the wrong way. Now, all is well in Dodger Land. With the All-Star Game being held in Los Angeles, Freeman did his part to campaign for Kershaw to (ideally) start the game. It helps that Brian Snitker, his former manager in the ATL, will be leading the NL All-Star team.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics#The Atlanta Braves#The New York Yankees
FanSided

Red Sox pitching trade targets Chaim Bloom must land at all costs

The Boston Red Sox need to be aggressive in trading for at least one of these pitchers. The Boston Red Sox have a problem. The pitcher’s arms are falling off faster than heads of birds in Dumb and Dumber. Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, James Paxton, Chris Sale, Michael Wacha, and Garrett Whitlock would make up a pretty good starting rotation and more. Unfortunately, all of them are on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano revives career with World Series champs

Robinson Cano is getting another shot at the MLB level as he tries to show he has something left in the tank. The Atlanta Braves acquired Cano from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in a minor league deal, with the Padres receiving cash considerations in return. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cano is expected to be brought up quickly by Atlanta to see if he can contribute in a part-time role.
ATLANTA, GA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Red Sox 11: Implosion ruins terrific start to ballgame

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way. No, we’re not talking about Revolutionary Paris, but rather Boston on a Sunday night, where the Yankees staked themselves to a 6-2 lead only to see the Red Sox score nine unanswered runs to win the finale of their four-game set, 11-6.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy