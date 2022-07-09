ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, PA

Community attends funeral for off-duty Oakdale police officer shot, killed in Blawnox

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbLL7_0gaCtS4O00

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A long procession of police vehicles from near and far arrived at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Shaler — for the funeral service of fallen Oakdale Police Officer Charles Stipetich.

Officer Stipetich was remembered in song and prayer.

PHOTOS >> Community attends funeral for off-duty Oakdale police officer shot, killed in Blawnox

His dad was overwhelmed with emotion as he talked about his son.

“Chucky will never be forgotten. He was the best kid he could possibly have. Never had any problems with him. For parents in here, that have children, please hug your children because tomorrow’s not guaranteed. Once again, thank you,” his dad Charles Stipetich said.

Officer Stipetich was only 23 years old. He was a Fox Chapel graduate, a Marine veteran and with the Oakdale Police Department for just eight days, when he was shot and killed in a case of road rage.

His dad credits his son for saving his life.

Officer Stipetich was off-duty at the time.

“A great deal of his kindness was just a part of what Chucky was and has always been. It was in a spirit. He was a young man truly filled with light so much so he perpetually had a twinkle in his eye,” a pastor at the funeral said.

Family and friends said their final goodbyes at a private burial.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

To honor officer Stipetich, the Oakdale police chief said the department will create a “Charles Stipetich award” for heroism.

It will be given to someone who goes above the call of duty.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Gunfire and possible carjacking prompted weekend closure of North Side's Sue Murray pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are releasing new details about a shooting and possible carjacking that closed Sue Murray pool on the North Side over the weekend.Police officers swarmed the area surrounding the pool around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. They were initially called for a possible armed carjacking on busy Cedar Avenue.A gun discharged during the incident, police said. Investigators said a fight broke out between two men. One of them jumped into a car, drove around the block to the nearby gas station. That's where he got out and started running down the street near pool.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

74-year-old man assaulted at personal care home in Fawn Township

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said they’ve identified a suspect after a 74-year-old man was assaulted at a personal care home. Police said the incident happened Sunday at Fawn Care LLC in Fawn Township. The victim was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital where he told investigators that...
ARNOLD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blawnox, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shaler Township, PA
City
Oakdale, PA
City
Fox Chapel, PA
KDKA News Radio

1-year-old boy found dead in Chippewa pool

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A Beaver County 1-year-old was found dead on Sunday evening in a Chippewa pool. State police identified the 1-year-old as Graham Allgyer, who was 18-months-old and found unresponsive in a pool on Braun Road. The boy was rushed to a hospital, but they...
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Bethlehem Lutheran Church#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Shore News Network

Man Shot in Wilkinsburg Saturday Morning

WILKINSBURG, PA – A man was shot at and struck in the leg Saturday morning in Wilkinsburg at around 4:30 am. Police have released few details in the shooting so far. The Allegheny County Police Department’s, county police officers responded to a request for assistance in Wilkinsburg. At...
WILKINSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a vehicle stop on a 2007 Pontiac G5 for multiple equipment violations near the intersection of Adrian Road and Harmony Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two people injured in Westmoreland County crash

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Medical helicopters were called to transport two people to hospitals following a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened early Monday morning on Route 982 near Coventry Lane. Two vehicles were involved. The extent of the injuries of the people injured has not...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
91K+
Followers
116K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy