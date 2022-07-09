ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lankan prime minister’s residence set on fire amid protests

By Sophie Peachey
The Independent
 2 days ago
The home of Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been set on fire during a day of mass unrest over the country’s severe economic crisis. This comes mere hours after he announced plans to resign.

Thousands of protesters had earlier stormed the presidential palace in Colombo, with Ranil Wickremesinghe announcing that he would step down as PM shortly afterwards.

Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also agreed to resign – and intends to step down on Wednesday.

The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

