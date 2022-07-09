ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU lands major commitment in 5-star WR Jalen Brown; here's what to know

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyjIw_0gaCsk2n00

Brian Kelly's first recruiting class at LSU just keeps getting better and better, with his latest commitment doubling as the first 5-star prospect he's got headed to Baton Rouge.

Highly touted wide receiver Jalen Brown, a native of Miami, announced on Friday he'd chosen LSU, passing over offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Michigan.

The 6-1, 170-pound wide receiver out of Gulliver Prep is the No. 4-rated overall prospect in Florida, and the No. 40-rated prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He joins a 2023 LSU recruiting class that now has 13 total members, seven of whom have announced their intentions since July 1.

LSU added another member to its class a day earlier in the form of 3-star CB Jeremiah Hughes out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. The additions continued a clear national lean to the 2023 class, still with just two of the 13 members coming from Louisiana schools. That could change soon, however, with 5-star WR and Catholic (Baton Rouge) standout Shelton Sampson Jr. appearing to be leaning the Tigers' way.

LSU now holds the 8th-rated class of 2023, and the third-best in the SEC, according to 247Sports.

Here are the 13 names currently committed to the 2023 class (in reverse order of commitment):

JALEN BROWN, WR

- From: Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida)

- Measurables: 6-1, 170 pounds

- Ratings: 5-star, No. 8-rated prospect in Florida; No. 4-rated WR prospect in nation

- Committed: July 8, 2022

JEREMIAH HUGHES, CB

- From: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada)

- Measurables: 6-1, 175 pounds

- Ratings: 3-star, No. 5-rated prospect in Nevada; No. 64-rated CB prospect in nation

- Committed: July 7, 2022

DESHAWN WOMACK, DL

- From: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland)

- Measurables: 6-4, 255 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 2-rated prospect in Maryland; No. 13-rated DL prospect in nation

- Committed: July 4, 2022

DARRON REED, DL

- From: Carver (Columbus, Georgia)

- Measurables: 6-4, 270 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 21-rated prospect in Georgia; No. 33-rated DL prospect in nation

- Committed: July 4, 2022

ASHTON STAMPS, CB

- From: Archbishop Rummel (Metairie)

- Measurables: 6-0, 170 pounds

- Ratings: 3-star, No. 32-rated prospect in Louisiana; No. 79-rated CB prospect in nation

- Committed: July 4, 2022

JOSHUA MICKENS, EDGE

- From: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

- Measurables: 6-5, 225 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 2-rated prospect in Indiana; No. 18-rated EDGE prospect in nation

- Committed: July 3, 2022

JAXON HOWARD, EDGE

- From: Robbinsdale Copper, Minneapolis, Minnesota

- Measurables: 6-4, 245 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 1-rated prospect in Minnesota; No. 11-rated EDGE prospect in nation

- Committed: July 1, 2022

KYLE PARKER, WR

- From: Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas)

- Measurables: 5-10, 175 pounds

- Ratings: 3-star, No. 89-rated prospect in Texas; No. 71-rated WR prospect in nation

- Committed: June 23, 2022

DAYLEN AUSTIN, CB

- From: Long Beach Poly (California)

- Measurables: 6-1, 180 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 11-rated prospect in California; No. 21-rated CB prospect in nation

- Committed: May 16, 2022

TREY HOLLY, RB

- From: Union Parish (Farmerville)

- Measurables: 5-8, 18- pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 15-rated prospect in Louisiana; No. 12-rated RB prospect in nation

- Committed: May 15, 2022

RYAN YAITES, S

- From: Guyer (Denton, Texas)

- Measurables: 6-0, 190 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 50-rated prospect in Texas; No. 28-rated S prospect in nation

- Committed: May 15, 2022

MICHAEL DAUGHERTY, S

- From: Grayson (Loganville, Georgia)

- Measurables: 6-1, 180 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 28-rated prospect in Georgia; No. 27-rated S prospect in nation

- Committed: May 13, 2022

MAC MARKWAY, TE

- From: DeSmet (St. Louis, Missouri)

- Measurables: 6-4, 250 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 6-rated prospect in Missouri; No. 10-rated TE prospect in nation

- Committed: March 24, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Why would the SEC take Clemson?

So far expansion has been entirely about growing the tv footprint and new eyeballs for advertisers. The league already has us in the SC market. Throwing geography out the window, what’s the point of adding Clemson? It doesn’t add any new TV territory like a UNC or UVA.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
State
Georgia State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Buys Stunning $1.22 Million Home In Dallas, Texas

Shaquille O'Neal is a very intelligent man in terms of how he spends his money. O'Neal is known to be extremely charitable and has stories where he reportedly tallied the biggest purchase in Walmart history after he decided to furnish his house one night from the department store. That house...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brown
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WWL-AMFM

New COVID strain driving infections, hospitalizations

State Health Officer, Dr. Joe Kanter, spoke with WWL’s Dave Cohen Thursday about the progression of the latest COVID-19 variant. “We know there’s a lot of COVID being spread right now,” Kanter said. “The two variants that we really have our eye on right now are not the ones that LSU identified. What we’re really tracking is BA.4 and BA.5. And these two variants gained prominence during our surge.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Wr#Catholic#Tigers#Sec#Jerem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE
DawgsDaily

Raylen Wilson Makes his College Decision

A busy July continues for the University of Georgia, as Raylen Wilson has announced his college decision. Following a decommitment from the University of Michigan, the inside linebacker out of Tallahassee, Florida, is taking himself back off the open market after committing to the University of Georgia. Wilson is a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy