LSU lands major commitment in 5-star WR Jalen Brown; here's what to know

Brian Kelly's first recruiting class at LSU just keeps getting better and better, with his latest commitment doubling as the first 5-star prospect he's got headed to Baton Rouge.

Highly touted wide receiver Jalen Brown, a native of Miami, announced on Friday he'd chosen LSU, passing over offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Michigan.

The 6-1, 170-pound wide receiver out of Gulliver Prep is the No. 4-rated overall prospect in Florida, and the No. 40-rated prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He joins a 2023 LSU recruiting class that now has 13 total members, seven of whom have announced their intentions since July 1.

LSU added another member to its class a day earlier in the form of 3-star CB Jeremiah Hughes out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. The additions continued a clear national lean to the 2023 class, still with just two of the 13 members coming from Louisiana schools. That could change soon, however, with 5-star WR and Catholic (Baton Rouge) standout Shelton Sampson Jr. appearing to be leaning the Tigers' way.

LSU now holds the 8th-rated class of 2023, and the third-best in the SEC, according to 247Sports.

Here are the 13 names currently committed to the 2023 class (in reverse order of commitment):

JALEN BROWN, WR

- From: Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida)

- Measurables: 6-1, 170 pounds

- Ratings: 5-star, No. 8-rated prospect in Florida; No. 4-rated WR prospect in nation

- Committed: July 8, 2022

JEREMIAH HUGHES, CB

- From: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada)

- Measurables: 6-1, 175 pounds

- Ratings: 3-star, No. 5-rated prospect in Nevada; No. 64-rated CB prospect in nation

- Committed: July 7, 2022

DESHAWN WOMACK, DL

- From: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland)

- Measurables: 6-4, 255 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 2-rated prospect in Maryland; No. 13-rated DL prospect in nation

- Committed: July 4, 2022

DARRON REED, DL

- From: Carver (Columbus, Georgia)

- Measurables: 6-4, 270 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 21-rated prospect in Georgia; No. 33-rated DL prospect in nation

- Committed: July 4, 2022

ASHTON STAMPS, CB

- From: Archbishop Rummel (Metairie)

- Measurables: 6-0, 170 pounds

- Ratings: 3-star, No. 32-rated prospect in Louisiana; No. 79-rated CB prospect in nation

- Committed: July 4, 2022

JOSHUA MICKENS, EDGE

- From: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

- Measurables: 6-5, 225 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 2-rated prospect in Indiana; No. 18-rated EDGE prospect in nation

- Committed: July 3, 2022

JAXON HOWARD, EDGE

- From: Robbinsdale Copper, Minneapolis, Minnesota

- Measurables: 6-4, 245 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 1-rated prospect in Minnesota; No. 11-rated EDGE prospect in nation

- Committed: July 1, 2022

KYLE PARKER, WR

- From: Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas)

- Measurables: 5-10, 175 pounds

- Ratings: 3-star, No. 89-rated prospect in Texas; No. 71-rated WR prospect in nation

- Committed: June 23, 2022

DAYLEN AUSTIN, CB

- From: Long Beach Poly (California)

- Measurables: 6-1, 180 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 11-rated prospect in California; No. 21-rated CB prospect in nation

- Committed: May 16, 2022

TREY HOLLY, RB

- From: Union Parish (Farmerville)

- Measurables: 5-8, 18- pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 15-rated prospect in Louisiana; No. 12-rated RB prospect in nation

- Committed: May 15, 2022

RYAN YAITES, S

- From: Guyer (Denton, Texas)

- Measurables: 6-0, 190 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 50-rated prospect in Texas; No. 28-rated S prospect in nation

- Committed: May 15, 2022

MICHAEL DAUGHERTY, S

- From: Grayson (Loganville, Georgia)

- Measurables: 6-1, 180 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 28-rated prospect in Georgia; No. 27-rated S prospect in nation

- Committed: May 13, 2022

MAC MARKWAY, TE

- From: DeSmet (St. Louis, Missouri)

- Measurables: 6-4, 250 pounds

- Ratings: 4-star, No. 6-rated prospect in Missouri; No. 10-rated TE prospect in nation

- Committed: March 24, 2022