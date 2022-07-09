ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto police investigate strong-armed robbery of teen cyclist

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Palo Alto police are investigating a strong-armed robbery on Friday in which a teen cyclist was robbed of her cellphone and debit card.

The robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Embarcadero Road near the intersection of Embarcadero Road and Morton Street, according to Palo Alto police .

A male suspect pushed the 16-year-old cyclist off her bicycle, stole her cellphone and ran away, police said. The victim fell into some but was not injured during the incident.

The cellphone was later found in the roadway on Galvez Street at Nelson Road by someone walking by. The victim's debit card, which was inside her cellphone case at the time of the robbery had been taken and was not found, the police said.

The victim told police that the suspect is a white male adult that stood about six feet tall. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black face covering that looked like a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 650-329- 2413.

