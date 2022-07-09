ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two people found dead at Milwaukee grocery store

By Kyle Jones
fox47.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Two people were found dead outside a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday...

fox47.com

Comments / 6

Phillip Torsrud
1d ago

The article should have praised the security guard, Who got a dangerous man out of the store, protecting the workers and customers, and lost his life doing his job so he can simply take care of his family. Does the media praise this real life hero? No, to them how many home runs someone hit or baskets scored is what I'd important. The media shows every day why it is the enemy of the people. But also the Mayor and DA should have come out and spoken publicly how this hero took a dangerous man off the street. Perhaps he was out on signature bond.

Reply
6
Related
fox47.com

Three shot, suspect and man killed at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot and two were killed outside a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning. Police and EMS crews were sent to El Rey grocery store on Sout Cesar E. Chavez Drive at around 10:30 a.m., according to a report from CBS58. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bodycam footage shows scene of crash that killed 2 Milwaukee mothers; accused wrong-way driver on the run

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A wrong-way driver accused of taking the lives of two Milwaukee mothers is on the run. Family of the victims are pleading with the public to turn him in. The Milwaukee County sheriff released new bodycam footage showing the moment the first deputy walked up on the horrific scene on I-43. We'll warn you, the video is hard to watch.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee El Rey shootout, man killed was wanted

MILWAUKEE - A triple shooting at a south side grocery store that left two people dead Saturday, July 9 is being reviewed by the district attorney's office. Police say a security guard was shot by another man and that man was then shot by another security guard. Family says Luis...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Ems#El Rey
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Twins Food Mart fireworks blaze, man denied lighting them

RACINE, Wis. - Security cameras at Racine's Twins Food Mart captured a man setting off fireworks and the ensuing fire. The owner said they're lucky there was only minor damage. The only part of the building damaged was a sign. Karim Qedan, owner of the food mart, said they have...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee police investigate 9-month-old baby’s death as homicide

Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy as a homicide. Lochlan Steffes died at the hospital Friday night.Three people were arrested, but they have not yet been charged.Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine who will face charges.The baby’s grandfather told WISN 12 News he’s heartbroken to have lost his only grandchild.Milwaukee police said Lochlan arrived at Children’s Wisconsin last Wednesday with life-threatening injuries and died two days later. According to police, the baby was at a house near Third and Orchard streets when the suspected abuse occurred. Lochlan’s grandfather told WISN 12 News Lochlan was there with his parents and another man who sometimes babysat for the boy.Police would only say they arrested a 21-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Monday, but the results aren’t back yet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman fatally shot; police arrested 61-year-old man

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee endured a rather violent 72 hours in the city this past weekend. In one instance, a Milwaukee woman died on her front porch. The victim's family told FOX6 News the man she loved killed her. "I don’t need pictures to remember my mother. It’s there. It’s there,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

At least six people shot, killed in Milwaukee in 24 hours

MILWAUKEE — There were at least six fatal shootings in Milwaukee in a 24-hour span over the weekend. A 36-year-old woman was shot and killed about 9 p.m. Saturday near 40th Street and Meinecke Avenue. While officials were at the scene, a group of musicians called the Black String...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals after a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the 102-mile marker of I-39, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a 28-year-old Beloit woman was taken to Portage Hospital with her three children...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man seriously burned in Glendale house explosion

GLENDALE, Wis. — A homeowner was injured Sunday afternoon following a house explosion in Glendale. The explosion happened about 3:05 p.m. near Sievers Place and River Forest Drive. Crews found the sole occupant, a man in his 50s, with significant burns. He was taken to a local burn center...
GLENDALE, WI
People

2 People Dead, 1 Other Injured After Shooting at a Milwaukee Grocery Store Parking Lot

Two people were shot and killed at a grocery store parking lot in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, while one other individual was injured. "During an altercation, the suspect fired shots at a victim subsequently striking him. An armed security fired shots at the suspect subsequently striking the suspect. An unintended victim was also struck by gunfire," explained the Milwaukee Police Department in statement to PEOPLE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Substantial battery incident:' West Allis police seek to ID man

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are asking for the public's help to identify a person they say was involved in a "substantial battery incident." The subject is described as a male, Hispanic. Officials say he was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a white logo (possibly a logo of the Milwaukee Brewers), a white t-shirt, whitewashed jeans, and white shoes.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers Hill death investigation, St. Francis man found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a St. Francis man, 31, was found dead Sunday, July 10 near Holton and Commerce. Investigators responded around noon. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said the man's death does not appear suspicious.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

107th and Brown Deer homicide, Milwaukee man dead: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's far north side Saturday, July 9. It is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the victim, 30, was shot near 107th and Brown Deer around 1:45 a.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman charged after 6-year-old shoots 3-year-old

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after a toddler was shot and seriously injured by a 6-year-old child. Shelly Baublit, the mother of the child who pulled the trigger and aunt of the victim, is charged with child neglect, WITI reported. Police told WTMJ that at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

2 killed in shootout at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy