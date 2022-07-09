ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Denzel Washington Misses Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

A cademy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington is the latest celebrity to contract the coronavirus.

Denzel Washington Couldn’t Avoid Rona

PEOPLE exclusively reports Washington’s absence from Thursday’s (Jul.7) Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House because after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Denzel tested positive for COVID and so he was unfortunately unable to attend the Medal of Freedom award ceremony,” a rep for the 67-year-old actor told PEOPLE . The White House also confirmed that Washington’s absence from the event was due to a positive test.

Washington’s rep also confirms that “he feels fine.”

During the ceremony, President Joe Biden said Washington was “a man who couldn’t be here today but wanted to be,” revealing Washington would be honored at a later date.

The Training Day star was not only being recognized for his prestigious acting career but for also serving as a spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Club of America for over 25 years.

Washington’s name was one of the 17 other influential people The White House announced last week who would receive the country’s highest honor. GOAT USA gymnast Simone Biles , former US Representative Gabrielle Giffords, US soccer star Megan Rapinoe, the late Steve Jobs, and US Senator John McCain were also honored.

Rapinoe kept people’s minds, including President Biden’s, on Brittney Griner , who is still wrongfully detained in Russia. The soccer star sported a blazer with a rose and BG’s initials embroidered on the lapel.

“This day was so beyond special and yet bittersweet knowing what is still left to be done, who is still not home, those who are still not FREE,” Rapinoe wrote in the caption for the post.

These 17 recipients are rebooting the legacy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom award that disgraced former president Donald Trump tarnished by giving to conservative racist radio host Rush Limbaugh.

We wish Mr. Washington a speedy recovery.

For more information on COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, you can head here.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Examiner

Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green aims to flip traditionally blue Indiana House seat

Jennifer-Ruth Green is seeking to turn a slice of northwest Indiana red in the House for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president. Green is the Republican nominee in Indiana's 1st Congressional District and is trying to oust Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan after a single, two-year term. Based on political history, it's a daunting challenge since the blue-collar city of Gary, Indiana, and its suburbs and exurbs have been represented by the Democrats since 1931. But with President Joe Biden's popularity continuing to sink amid stubbornly high inflation and spiking gas prices, the 1st District is just the kind of seat House Republicans hope will flip if, as expected, the party wins the majority in November.
GARY, IN
The Independent

Black GOP candidate releases video saying AR-15s are essential to guard against the KKK

A Republican running for Congress in Arizona launched a controversial ad campaign this week which shows him preparing to gun down Ku Klux Klan-hooded attackers while defending AR-15s as an appropriate form of self-defence.Jerone Davison, a former professional football player and pastor, shared the inflammatory video on his Twitter on Tuesday, alongside the caption “Make Rifles Great Again”, “#SelfDefense” and “#2A” – a reference to the Second Amendment – to amp up his message of pushing back against a ban on assault weapons ahead of the crowded Arizona primary.“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for...
ARIZONA STATE
