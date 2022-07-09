Denzel Washington Misses Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony After Testing Positive For COVID-19

A cademy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington is the latest celebrity to contract the coronavirus.

Denzel Washington Couldn’t Avoid Rona

PEOPLE exclusively reports Washington’s absence from Thursday’s (Jul.7) Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House because after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Denzel tested positive for COVID and so he was unfortunately unable to attend the Medal of Freedom award ceremony,” a rep for the 67-year-old actor told PEOPLE . The White House also confirmed that Washington’s absence from the event was due to a positive test.

Washington’s rep also confirms that “he feels fine.”

During the ceremony, President Joe Biden said Washington was “a man who couldn’t be here today but wanted to be,” revealing Washington would be honored at a later date.

The Training Day star was not only being recognized for his prestigious acting career but for also serving as a spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Club of America for over 25 years.

Washington’s name was one of the 17 other influential people The White House announced last week who would receive the country’s highest honor. GOAT USA gymnast Simone Biles , former US Representative Gabrielle Giffords, US soccer star Megan Rapinoe, the late Steve Jobs, and US Senator John McCain were also honored.

Rapinoe kept people’s minds, including President Biden’s, on Brittney Griner , who is still wrongfully detained in Russia. The soccer star sported a blazer with a rose and BG’s initials embroidered on the lapel.

“This day was so beyond special and yet bittersweet knowing what is still left to be done, who is still not home, those who are still not FREE,” Rapinoe wrote in the caption for the post.

These 17 recipients are rebooting the legacy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom award that disgraced former president Donald Trump tarnished by giving to conservative racist radio host Rush Limbaugh.

We wish Mr. Washington a speedy recovery.

For more information on COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, you can head here.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty