ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Which former Atlanta Falcons belong in the Hall of Fame?

By Chris Goforth, Steven Gagliano
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFwya_0gaCrFub00

Several former Falcons have a chance to wind up in Canton as the Pro Football Hall of Fame named the semifinalists in the ‘Seniors and Coaches/Contributors’ categories for the class of 2023.

In all, 54 individuals make up the list including 25 players chosen by the Seniors Committee and 29 chosen by the Coach/Contributor Committee. As for the former Falcons on the list, the semifinalists are:

- WR Billy ‘White Shoes’ Johnson (1982-87)
- LB Tommy Nobis (1966-76)
- OT Mike Kenn (1978-94)
- OT George Kunz (1969-74)
- Clay Matthews Jr. (1994-96)
- Rich McKay - Team President (2008-present)
- Dan Reeves - Head Coach (1997-03)

While most of the names on this list are more well-known for their time with other franchises, there are a pair of players that Chris Goforth believes deserve to be in Canton for what they accomplished during their time with the Falcons as well as another player who didn’t make the semifinals.

“If you’re going to put another Falcon in the Hall of Fame it’s got to be Tommy Nobis. Tommy Nobis was Mr. Falcon and Tommy Nobis should already be in. Frankly, I think Mike Kenn should be in. I think we need to start a campaign to get Jeff Van Note. I mean, Van Note was just a freaking warrior for the Falcons," he said.

In his rookie season as the Falcons' first-ever draft pick, Nobis set the Falcons’ single season with 294 combined tackles—a record that, while unofficial, still stands as the most tackles attributed to a player in a single season in NFL history. That success continued throughout his career as he racked up five Pro Bowl selections and was twice named All-Pro.

Mike Kenn was known for his productivity and durability, as was Van Note, with both rarely missing any action along the Falcons offensive line. While the team didn't see much success while these standout players were on the roster, Goforth argues they deserve individual recognition and that the Falcons are underrepresented in Canton.

“I understand we're talking about a franchise that does have the past success that say the Steelers, packers, Cowboys or 49ers have, but there need to be more Falcons in the Hall of Fame," Goforth said.

12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors will ultimately make it to the final stage and those results will be revealed on July 27th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Canton, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson says he needs money

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jackson has been biding his time for a new deal. It appears he’s ready now for a bigger paycheck. Jackson posted a new photo of his thoughts on a new deal with the Ravens on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Reeves
Person
Clay Matthews
Person
Clay Matthews Jr.
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks mourn loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the passing of a former teammate, Jimmy Williams. The team issued the following statement via Twitter on Friday. Williams was just 43. “The Seahawks are devastated by the loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams,” the statement read. “Williams played two seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XL team. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Williams family.”
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

What the hell did the Braves just do?

It appears that the Atlanta Braves are moving on from Drew Waters in a reported trade with the Kansas City Royals. According to Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves are sending prospects outfielder Drew Waters and pitcher Andrew Hoffman to Kansas City for the 35th pick in the upcoming draft. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Vikings, Kirk Cousins get last laugh in Baker Mayfield trade

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got the last laugh in the Baker Mayfield trade. There was a time where the Carolina Panthers may have inquired about Kirk Cousins’ availability, but in the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade with the Cleveland Browns, it is Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who got the last laugh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seniors Committee
DawgsDaily

Raylen Wilson Makes his College Decision

A busy July continues for the University of Georgia, as Raylen Wilson has announced his college decision. Following a decommitment from the University of Michigan, the inside linebacker out of Tallahassee, Florida, is taking himself back off the open market after committing to the University of Georgia. Wilson is a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy