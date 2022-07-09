ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Off-duty Chicago police officer shot and wounded overnight in Beverly

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOT66_0gaCr0kx00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in the Beverly neighborhood.

It was about 2:30 a.m. when the 31-year-old off-duty officer was involved in an altercation near 104th and Western. 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea said it started in a tavern and the gunman went to his car and retrieved a gun and returned and fired multiple rounds. One hit the officer in the back. He was taken by other officers to nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

He’s reported to be a 6-year veteran of the department and police said he was initially in fair condition. A number of officers were in and out of the hospital throughout the day and a source suggested that the officer's wound may be very serious.

Police said no one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

The area where this incident occurred is home to numerous police officers.

“CPD is looking for anyone who may have been in the area and seen something, and for video footage from private homes or business camera systems,” said O’Shea.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during fight in Englewood home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during a fight early Monday in a home in the Englewood neighborhood. The 50-year-old was inside a residence with another male just after midnight in the 5600 block of South Morgan Avenue when they got into a fight and he was shot in the chest, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Boystown crime wave leaves 1 carjacked, at least 4 robbed, 1 hospitalized overnight

Chicago police are looking into a two-hour violent crime spree that hit Boystown late Sunday night. According to preliminary police information, one victim was severely beaten, another was carjacked, and at least four street robberies were reported in the Halsted nightlife district. Detectives are questioning two people in connection with two of the robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbor says shooting of off-duty police officer is unsettling in quiet neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 24 hours after an off-duty officer was shot Claretta Hobbs took the crime scene tape off her Beverly home. It happened Saturday morning near Artesian and 104th, which she calls a quiet neighborhood. "Right outside my house," Hobbs said. She is unsettled now, but originally she had no idea the shooting happened right outside her home. "I did hear something early Saturday morning, shortly after 2 a.m. I heard what I thought were firecrackers because people are still celebrating from the holiday. But then she looked out her window and saw several shell casings. "It had to be at least 16 or...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Veteran#Violent Crime#Cpd#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in Gresham carjacking

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint last May in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was arrested Sunday in the 8500 block of South Wallace Street, police said. He is accused of taking a car from a 25-year-old man at gunpoint on May 28...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The males, whose ages were unknown, were riding in a car around 4:40 a.m. in the 900 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and started shooting into their car, police said.
LAWNDALE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Suspect shot in face during attempted armed robbery of Roseland store

CHICAGO (CBS) — An man who tried to rob a Roseland store is recovering after he was shot during the attempted crime, Chicago police say. The attempted armed robbery happened in the 300 block of East 103rd Street around noon Sunday. According to the Chicago Police Department, the 58-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say

A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police. About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 10300 block of South Calumet, but was shot by someone else inside, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy