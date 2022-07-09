Off-duty Chicago police officer shot and wounded overnight in Beverly

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in the Beverly neighborhood.

It was about 2:30 a.m. when the 31-year-old off-duty officer was involved in an altercation near 104th and Western. 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea said it started in a tavern and the gunman went to his car and retrieved a gun and returned and fired multiple rounds. One hit the officer in the back. He was taken by other officers to nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

He’s reported to be a 6-year veteran of the department and police said he was initially in fair condition. A number of officers were in and out of the hospital throughout the day and a source suggested that the officer's wound may be very serious.

Police said no one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

The area where this incident occurred is home to numerous police officers.

“CPD is looking for anyone who may have been in the area and seen something, and for video footage from private homes or business camera systems,” said O’Shea.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram