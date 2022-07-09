ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, IL

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Tannock Blair
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvFPZ_0gaCqz6s00
A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S., Friday, April… Read More

DETROIT (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two arrested in Janesville drug raids

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two alleged Janesville drug dealers were arrested Thursday after an investigation by police. Janesville Police say the Street Crimes Unit raided two apartments on Harvard Drive around 7:15 p.m. Marcellous Wright, 31, was seen leaving one apartment and taken into custody during a traffic stop....
JANESVILLE, WI
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
City
Detroit, IL
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford (2), Hyundai, Kia, Nissan (2), Toyota

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Bronco and Ranger vehicles. The windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, which could allow it to detach during a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 212, "Windshield Mounting."
CARS
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda, Cadillac/GMC, Subaru/Toyota

Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2006-2014 Ridgeline vehicles that were sold, or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. An accumulation of road salt may cause the frame mounting surface, where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached, to corrode and possibly detach the fuel tank, which can result in a fuel leak.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Ford Motor Company#Vehicles#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Nhtsa#The Associated Press
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoweek.com

The 10 Cars Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Most Often

Catalytic converters: you never think about them until the day you go to start your car and discover the one that was once attached to your vehicle is gone. The biggest clues your catalytic converter might have been stolen? An excessive amount of engine noise and noxious fumes coming from underneath the car.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
The Drive

How To Tell If Your 2011-2019 Hyundai or Kia Engine Might Fail

The Hyundai and Kia Theta II engine will give clues before it dies. Recently, we shared an article outlining how certain owners of popular 2011-2019 Hyundai and Kia mid-sized sedans and crossovers might be eligible for an engine replacement. This eligibility is the result of a class-action lawsuit settlement that included a lifetime warranty extension, reimbursement for past repairs and rental car costs, compensation for time lost due to repair delays, compensation for traded or sold vehicles, or compensation for vehicles that caught on fire. Although deadlines to submit claims for reimbursement and compensation have passed, the warranty should still apply, whether it’s the first owner or not. A wide range of vehicles is affected, including the Hyundai Sonata, Kia Sorento and more.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy