Wizards reportedly signing ex-Knicks, Bulls center Taj Gibson

By Lou DiPietro
 2 days ago
The Wizards have reportedly found a new big man, as The Athletic reports that the Wiz plan to sign veteran center Taj Gibson.

The 37-year-old Gibson was waived by the Knicks on Friday, coming off a season where he averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 52 games as part of the Knicks’ frontcourt rotation. Over 13 years in the NBA, Gibson has averaged 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Bulls, Thunder, Timberwolves, and Knicks.

The Wizards’ projected depth chart in the middle has Kristaps Porzingis as the starter and Daniel Gafford behind him, but Porzingis has missed almost as many games as he has played the last two seasons, so Gibson could factor heavily into a frontcourt group that also has Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura at the four with Anthony Gill and Vernon Carey Jr. also in the mix.

Gibson’s addition also continues a bit of a roster overhaul for the Wizards, who drafted shooting guard Johnny Davis with the No. 10 pick, acquired Monte Morris and Will Barton from Denver, and signed point guard Delon Wright after acquiring Carey and Porzingis at the trade deadline.

