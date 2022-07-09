ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flag Pond, TN

Fallen trees close ranger station, gift shop at Rocky Fork State Park

By Van Jones
 2 days ago
Photo: Rocky Fork State Park – Flag Pond, TN.

FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Ranger Station and Gift Shop at Rocky Fork State Park are closed until further notice.

The closure of the station and shop comes after several large trees have fallen across the road on power lines nearby, according to a Facebook post.

The post states that the area is near the footbridge and is too dangerous to walk under. The power company has been contacted and will work to remove the fallen trees as soon as possible.

