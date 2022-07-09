Dragon Ball Art Gives Gohan and Piccolo's New Forms Retro Makeover

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for its next major Eeveelution debut with a promo for a future episode of the series! As Ash Ketchum had been working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series over the course of this newest iteration of the series, Goh and Chloe have not been slacking on their respective journeys either. It was a much different kind of path forward for Chloe as she is just now figuring out what she wants to do with her new Pokemon filled future, and it seems that a future episode of the series will be bringing this further into focus as Chloe and Eevee take an important new step.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO