Dragon Ball Art Gives Gohan and Piccolo's New Forms Retro Makeover

The countdown has officially begun for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the live-action series debuting on Disney+ in a little over a month. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, who will be surrounded by a surprising ensemble cast. This cast is sure to contribute an epic and hilarious experience for viewers, and a new series of photos officially released by Disney+ provide a new look at what that will entail. The She-Hulk photos, which you can check out below, provide new glimpses at Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as characters like Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil).
