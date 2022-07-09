Wendell H. Gilbert, retired brigadier general, state and community leader, dies at 91

Our Matriarch Mary Louise (Wolf)-Baker was born on November 12, 1943, in Cincinnati Ohio, to the Union of the late Charles William Wolf Sr. and Mary Jane Wolf. At an early age, she enjoyed singing in the choir at the First Baptist Church of Cumminsville. She was known to family and friends as Mary Lou or Lou. Before entering the workforce, Lou was a loving wife to Terrence DeWitt Jacobs Sr. and a stay-at-home mother to their 5 children. After the dissolution of their marriage, Mary and Wayne A. McKeller became companions for over 10 years and they welcomed her youngest son, Lamar. Mary then met Travis Baker and they wed in Clarksville, Tennessee until the dissolution of the union. She remained single spending all her love on her children, grandchildren, and other children and young adults in the neighborhood. Lou always had an open heart and an open house for all that were in need.

