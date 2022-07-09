ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Wendell H. Gilbert, retired brigadier general, state and community leader, dies at 91

By ClarksvilleNow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrig. Gen. (retired) Wendell H. Gilbert, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, July 8, at the “Brigadier General Wendell H. Gilbert” Tennessee State Veterans Home, Clarksville. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, from 4-7 p.. and Saturday, July 16, from 9-10 a.m. at McReynolds,...

John Charles Muzik

John C. Muzik passed away July 9th ,2022, after a brief illness in Clarksville, Tennessee at the age of 61. He leaves the love of his life, Linda, after thirty-six years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Cicely. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy, and brother, Paul.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rogelio Salinas

Rogelio Salinas, age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Stewart Salyer officiating. Burial and Full US Military Honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Jimmy Glenn Garrison

Jimmy G. Garrison, age 64, of Springfield, TN passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Jimmy was born on November 18, 1957, in Russellville, KY to the late William and Betty Garrison. Jimmy was an intelligent and kind individual. He was always...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Michael S. Harris

Chief Warrant Officer Four Michael Stephen Harris, age 44, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, after a brave battle fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia. A Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Grace Community Church (2853 Dunlop Lane, Clarksville. TN 37043) with Chaplain (CPT) Nick Wright and Pastor Adam Dressler officiating. Visitation will be held 3 p.m.-6 pm. Family has requested to avoid dark colored clothing.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dorothey Thomas

Dorothey was one of three children born to Jake and Aurdria Griffie in Adams, TN on December 28, 1953. She was immersed in the Christian community surrounding Nevels Chapel Baptist Church. She gave her life to Christ at the tender age of ten. She was preceded in death by her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
George Edward Williams

Reverend George (Johnny) E. Williams was born to the late Edd Sr. and Willie Lee Williams on May 31st, 1933 in Birmingham, AL. He was devoted to God from an early age and that devotion would prove to be his lifelong legacy as he graduated from Southeastern Bible College in 1985, and went on to serve in ministry for the next 35 years.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wes Golden endorses John Fuson for re-election to Montgomery County sheriff | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Wes Golden:. I am honored to announce my endorsement and full support...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
CPD to hold First Responders Back to School Bash July 30

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department wants to invite the public to a combined “First Responders Back to School Bash” on July 30. It will take place at 225 Cunningham Lane (Park Lane Church of the Nazarene), from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
Mary Louise Baker

Our Matriarch Mary Louise (Wolf)-Baker was born on November 12, 1943, in Cincinnati Ohio, to the Union of the late Charles William Wolf Sr. and Mary Jane Wolf. At an early age, she enjoyed singing in the choir at the First Baptist Church of Cumminsville. She was known to family and friends as Mary Lou or Lou. Before entering the workforce, Lou was a loving wife to Terrence DeWitt Jacobs Sr. and a stay-at-home mother to their 5 children. After the dissolution of their marriage, Mary and Wayne A. McKeller became companions for over 10 years and they welcomed her youngest son, Lamar. Mary then met Travis Baker and they wed in Clarksville, Tennessee until the dissolution of the union. She remained single spending all her love on her children, grandchildren, and other children and young adults in the neighborhood. Lou always had an open heart and an open house for all that were in need.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools show rebound from COVID dip in test scores

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After a 10-percentage-point dip in overall Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores during 2021, Clarksville Montgomery School System has bounced back to pre-pandemic scores, according to 2022 results released by the Tennessee Department of Education. Students met or exceeded state levels of proficiency in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Car crashes into Big West Fork Creek off Tiny Town Road, driver arrested

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A car crashed into Big West Fork Creek off Tiny Town Road overnight Saturday, and the driver has been arrested on DUI charges. At about 12:30 a.m., Clarksville Police received a call that a vehicle had just run off of the bridge and into the creek near Tiny Town and Broadripple Drive, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Bridgestone Arena: a breakdown of the oldest major league sports venue in Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena: a breakdown of the oldest major league sports venue in Tennessee. Some wines and beautiful people get better with age, while others fade over the years. The same is true of sports venues. Some stadiums and arenas deteriorate and become forlorn after only a couple of decades, while others are still vital and beloved a century after they were built—helped along by occasional renovations. Cubs and Knicks fans are as fond of Wrigley Field and Madison Square Garden, respectively, as they are of their teams.
TENNESSEE STATE
Pets of the Week

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

