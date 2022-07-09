ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ML6Xw_0gaCoI6300

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said.

William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.

Vann was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to booking records.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop at about 2:39 a.m. EDT when Easley was observed driving a vehicle at speeds estimated at 115 mph, WBBH-TV reported.

Deputies used stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a halt, but Easley exited the car and fled, WFTX-TV reported.

Easley was captured after he was spotted by the sheriff’s office aviation unit about a mile from his vehicle, according to the television station.

After searching the vehicle, deputies discovered several different narcotics, including cocaine, marijuana and amphetamines, as well as a gun, WBBH reported.

“No matter how much you run, you can’t hide from our relentless deputies,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
ktxs.com

Coleman police make major drug bust, locate fugitive from Oklahoma

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Police Department has arrested several men after they located a wanted fugitive and completed a major drug bust. According to a press release, on Saturday, July 9th, Coleman police responded to the Dollar General store in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue after a report for animal cruelty was called in by a concerned citizen. It was revealed that Charles Henry Tarver, Billy Joe Turner II, and Randy Lawrence Moody, all of Oklahoma had left a dog in a hot pickup truck with the windows up for more than 15 minutes, while they went inside a store.
COLEMAN, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Son of Arkansas congressman arrested on drug charges

ROGERS, Ark. — The son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack has been arrested on drug charges, authorities said. James Womack, 34, of Rogers, who has a history of drug arrests and convictions, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, KNWA-TV reported. According to an arrest...
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Narcotics#Thc#Wbbh Tv#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Illinois chemical plant explosion: 2 hurt in East St. Louis blast

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were wounded in an explosion at an Illinois chemical plant late Sunday, authorities said. Update 7:25 a.m. EDT July 11: According to KMOV-TV, a tank exploded about 10 p.m. outside Allnex USA’s plant on Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. Two men, ages 28 and 32, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. Crews said one of the victims had chemical burns on more than half of his body, the news outlet reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality

Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates have agreed to settle a federal class-action lawsuit over cash bail practices, which activists say routinely and unconstitutionally jail poor and working class defendants despite evidence of their inability to pay. Both sides say the reforms, to be announced Tuesday, strike...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Depp's lawyers urge judge to leave jury verdict intact

FAIRFAX, Va. — (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp are urging a Virginia judge to leave his $10 million defamation judgment intact after attorneys for his ex-wife, Amber Heard, asked the judge to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.
FAIRFAX, VA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. government on Monday agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing critical habitat designations in Alaska waters for North Pacific right whales, one of the rarest whale species in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries estimates...
ALASKA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Rep. Katie Porter tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-California, confirmed via social media Monday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed at work here in CA. I’ll vote proxy this week rather than travel to D.C. I have the usual symptoms, especially a sore throat, so I’m communicating via text—and whiteboard,” Porter wrote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy