Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COOSA DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON

