Do you recognize this suspected porch pirate?

A driver was able to walk away uninjured after he drove off the main lanes of I-45 and struck a light pole Sunday. However, he walked straight to jail after being charged with DWI. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to SHPD that he had taken his medication just before driving. The prescribed medication was identified as a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. His medication was found at the scene, along with a loaded syringe with an unknown substance in it. SHPD completed the investigation and arrested the driver for DWI. He fully believed he couldn’t be charged with DWI because he doesn’t drink alcohol. After a quick lesson on the Texas Penal Code, he was transported to jail. The syringe will be sent off for testing.

SHENANDOAH, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO