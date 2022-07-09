ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Do you recognize this suspected porch pirate?

cw39.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing...

cw39.com

Comments / 8

R.R.G.
2d ago

It's amazing how those people can walk up on someone's property without the cops being notified immediately

Reply(1)
10
 

cw39.com

Woman shot, killed in south Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One shooting left a woman dead over the weekend in south Houston. Police said the woman, who was in her 30’s, was shot in the chest in what looks to be a drive-by shooting. She died at the scene. It happened Saturday evening around 8:20...
SOUTH HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Shootout leaves one dead while toddler left in victim’s car

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shootout in broad daylight in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, and police said a 2-year-old was inside the victim’s car during the shooting. Police have releases surveillance photos of who they believe is the suspect of the shooting. The...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHENANDOAH POLICE ARREST ONE FOR DWI

A driver was able to walk away uninjured after he drove off the main lanes of I-45 and struck a light pole Sunday. However, he walked straight to jail after being charged with DWI. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to SHPD that he had taken his medication just before driving. The prescribed medication was identified as a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. His medication was found at the scene, along with a loaded syringe with an unknown substance in it. SHPD completed the investigation and arrested the driver for DWI. He fully believed he couldn’t be charged with DWI because he doesn’t drink alcohol. After a quick lesson on the Texas Penal Code, he was transported to jail. The syringe will be sent off for testing.
SHENANDOAH, TX
theleadernews.com

Man killed in possible road rage incident

A man was fatally shot outside a Northside/Northline gas station last week following what authorities say may have been the escalation of a road rage incident, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Constable: Woman arrested for role in $3.3 million credit scheme

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County authorities have arrested a woman who was fronting a $3.3 million credit scheme on several financial institutions. Roekeicha Brisby, 29, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable investigators over the weekend after running a search warrant on her and her business, Rose Credit Repair.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Firefighters rescue person stuck in trench in East Houston

HOUSTON - A person, who was stuck in a trench in east Houston, has been rescued by firefighters with the Houston Fire Department. Authorities said the incident took place in the 10000 block of North Loop East. HFD said while the person was working on a utility line in the...
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

HPD: Woman shot in the head in hotel parking lot in west Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the scene where a woman was shot in the head while walking to her car Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn at 15225 Katy Freeway in west Houston. Police say the woman was...
HOUSTON, TX

