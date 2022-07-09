ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

What to know about Valley Fever

By Nohelani Graf
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

PHOENIX — Valley Fever is a unique health risk in the desert. Often the...

www.abc15.com

12 News

Volunteers needed in Arizona to drive cancer patients to appointments

PHOENIX — The American Cancer Society is searching for volunteers in Arizona willing to drive cancer patients to their medical appointments. After the coronavirus pandemic halted its "Road to Recovery" program, the organization announced Monday it was relaunching the transportation service. Local volunteers can decide how many rides they...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Fly Bye Nails its Landing at Desert Ridge Marketplace

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s just the best damn Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders to ever hit Arizona, as the much-buzzed-about second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially lands at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14. What started as...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
Axios

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?. Here are three terrific spots to get your fix. Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations. Address: Check them...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $4,195,000 Magnificent Home in Phoenix Arizona is Elegant and Absolutely Perfect for Entertaining

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent estate property with glorious views of Camelback Mountain and exquisite lush manicured grounds is now available for sale. This home located at 4423 N Camino Allenada, Phoenix, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert E Joffe (Phone: 602-989-8300) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Maricopa County downgraded to 'medium' risk zone for COVID-19

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and most of Arizona have been downgraded back down to the "medium" risk level for COVID-19 and residents are no longer advised to wear masks indoors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most recent calculations done by the federal agency have...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society looking for parents for 750 fur babies over next 21 days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is looking for pet parents to adopt 750 pets over the next 21 days. In 2022, the group has homed more than 6,600 sick, injured pets with loving families. This month, the shelter is starting to feel a little cramped, so AHS is looking for more families! Bissell Pet Foundation is waiving all adoption fees on AHS pets starting Monday, July 11 until Sunday, July 31.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Top sommelier planning Old Town restaurant

As one of only four advanced sommeliers in the state of Arizona, Wesam Kawa does everything from the heart. His success comes from learning as well as teaching and, staying true to himself has been the key to paving the way. As part of the Arizona sommelier community, I had...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gas prices continue to drop in Phoenix

Here's what you need to know about small claims court in Arizona. Arizona's Family's "On Your Side" podcast is breaking down a popular legal option to settle smaller disputes among people or businesses. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The mayor says the tornado destroyed 75 percent of the town, and...
PHOENIX, AZ

