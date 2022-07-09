ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkinsville, GA

Whit Weeks, three-star LB, commits to play for LSU football alongside brother West

By Alberto Camargo, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago

Three-star linebacker Whit Weeks of Watkinsville, Georgia, committed to LSU football on Saturday, the latest in a string of commitments in July for coach Brian Kelly.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is the younger brother of Tigers sophomore West Weeks. LSU has added eight recruits for  in the last nine days.

Weeks chose LSU over offers from Georgia and Oklahoma. As a junior at Oconee County High School, he averaged 11 tackles per game and has 13 tackles for loss in two seasons.

WHIT WEEKS: How a crawfish boil led Oconee County star Whit Weeks to decide to play football at LSU

LSU FOOTBALL RECRUITING: LSU football gets 3 big commitments on 4th of July

JOSHUA MICKENS: Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens commits to LSU football

DARRON REED: LSU football lands Darron Reed, a four-star 2023 defensive lineman

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Whit Weeks, three-star LB, commits to play for LSU football alongside brother West

