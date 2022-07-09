ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LZ Lakehawk: A local family's warrior roots

By Keith Oliver
Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
EUSTIS – As befits Independence Day Weekend last Sunday, we had the privilege of sharing with LZ LAKEHAWK readers the character and accomplishments of a local family whose heritage includes marching to the sound of the guns.

A little more this morning about one of those warriors — Lt. Kent Hippler, USNR — the University of Florida grad whose rich Navy experiences are owed to his attending an engineering job fair on campus his sophomore year.

The recruiter's message was clear: "If you are wicked-smart and top-tier in physical fitness, we want you."

The seasoned chief petty officer also mentioned something about being enrolled in nuclear engineering, which Kent already was.

Kent whizzed through the battery of tests the Chief threw at him, including a different kind of evaluation: a-face to-face interview with the U.S. Navy's top "Nuke," a four-star admiral.

The Navy swore Hippler in on the spot.

He continued his classes at UF — but as a Petty Officer lst Class (E-6) with pay, benefits and a cash bonus. In turn, his commitment was to finish his degree in good standing; stay healthy, clean and fit; and begin Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Newport, Rhode Island immediately upon graduation (which meant Summa Cum Laude in Kent Hippler's case).

The half-decade went by in a flash and included a year with the U.S. Marines on the amphibious assault ship, USS ANCHORAGE. While aboard, Hippler earned his SWO Badge (surface warfare office credential) which led to his being allowed to "have the ship's conn" through the China Sea, the Red Sea and into the Mediterranean.

Then it was back to Nuclear Power School in Charleston for a year's additional buffing, followed by more time at sea, including a full tour aboard the aircraft carrier USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT.

Kent's service with the TR's captain and crew "was an operational highlight," he said, noting that he has "the utmost respect and admiration" for his skipper, Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of duty shortly after the headline-grabbing controversy in Guam during the early days of the worldwide COVID crisis.

Hippler's active duty obligation complete, he now plies his skills in the world of space technology for a firm based in Palo Alto, California – but he is still eligible for recall as a Navy reservist.

Should crisis put him back out to sea, Kent would be simply adding another chapter to the family tree, which includes his late Uncle Jack Hippler (World War II Navy); his grandfather C. James Hippler (Air Force); Uncle "Hip" (Army); and his maternal grandfather, Sgt. lst Class Palevo, an Army medic in Vietnam who received the Bronze Star with Combat "V" as well as an Air Medal for his life-saving work aboard helicopters.

And, as chronicled last week, Kent's Air Force fighter-pilot brother, Chase, is slated to wrap up training soon and latch on to an operational squadron; and Dad, Desert Storm vet and Hurricane Hunter, Lt. Col. Chuck Hippler, USAFR (retired).

Finally, a special salute to Army/Air Force/Navy wife, mom and daughter Rose-Marie Hippler, who was living and working in Leesburg 30 years ago when she and Chuck wed.

The late Sgt. First Class Palevo's well-traveled Army kid did the frequent household moves and multiple-schools drill with aplomb; and in recent years has traveled with Chuck to a bevy of promotion pinnings, course graduations and the like in support of their sons.

Rose-Marie's own college career was also not without a military tie. She matriculated at Austin-Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee, just a stone's throw from her last teenage Army post:

Ft. Campbell, located on the Kentucky/Tennessee border and home of the fabled 101st Airborne Screamin' Eagles.

Thank you for your service, Ma'am!

Daily Commercial

