Hope College Athletics Year in Review: Top 5 stories

HOLLAND — The 2021-22 Hope College athletics campaign was full of high points, with several MIAA championships and one long-awaited national title added to the trophy case in Holland.

There were so many great stories and wonderful accomplishments that happened this season, but five major stories stood out from the crowd. Here are the top five stories from the 2021-22 season for the Flying Dutchmen.

1. Women's basketball claims third national title in program history

For a few months in 2019 and 2020, it seemed inevitable that the Flying Dutch would make it back to the top of the college basketball world. But then the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic stripped away Hope's chance at a national title when the NCAA canceled two consecutive NCAA Division III Tournaments.

Several of the program's best players, Kenedy Schoonveld, Olivia Voskuil and Sydney Muller, were slated to graduate after the 2021 campaign. But those three decided to come back for one more season. With the super seniors leading the charge, combined with the 13 other women on the roster, they powered through all the waiting and just kept winning. When the chance finally came to win a national championship, they were all ready, topping Wisconsin Whitewater 71-58 to claim the program's first title since 2006.

"It feels better than I thought it was going to feel," said Hope coach Brian Morehouse. "It makes you wonder what the two years before could have been because we've been pretty good for the last three years ... but we don't have any control over that. We controlled what we can control."

Over the last three seasons combined, the Flying Dutch have lost just one game, earning a record of 77-1 since the start of the 2019-20 campaign. Their lone loss came against Trine in 2022, but Hope rectified that loss by topping the Thunder in the MIAA title game and in the Final Four to get the last laugh.

2. Hope football wins share of MIAA title for second season in a row

The Flying Dutchmen were the lone MIAA program to opt-out of playing a spring season in 2021 once the pandemic canceled the 2020 fall season. The program had technically been the defending champions since they won the league title in 2019, with Albion winning the spring league in early 2021.

The two teams shared the league title this fall, with it all coming down to the final game of the season. Hope needed a win over Trine to clinch a share of the title, and they earned a 17-13 win in Angola to add another piece of hardware to the halls of Hope College. It marked the first time the program has won titles in two consecutive seasons it played since 2006-2007.

"With what we went through in 2020 and a bunch of our guys coming back," said head coach Peter Stuursma. "They said they wanted to win it when it mattered in the fall and they did, and I'm very proud of them."

The Flying Dutchmen finished the season with an 8-2 record with a 5-1 mark in MIAA play. The end of the season also saw the retirement of longtime defensive assistant Mike Ricketts, who served on staff for 25 years over two different stints in Holland.

3. Men's and women's swimming & diving both earn MIAA crown for first time in nearly two decades

The Hope College men's swim team came into the final day of the MIAA Championships trailing rival Calvin, with a lot of ground to make up.

The Hope women's team held the lead and needed to hang on.

Both teams completed their quests, sweeping the MIAA Championships for the first time since 2004, coach Jake Taber's senior year in college. The women won back-to-back titles, led by MIAA MVP Sara Kraus this season, but this is the first title for the Hope men since 2010.

"We talked about this being the goal and intentionally working toward it and not shying away from putting our goals out there," Taber said. "This is something we set out to do, and we felt we had the group that would give us the chance to do that - and boy did they deliver this weekend."

The Hope women scored 1,013.5 points to finish ahead of Calvin (897), Albion (698), Kalamazoo (487.5), Olivet (255) and Alma (232). The men's team scored 995 points to edge Calvin (980), and finish ahead of Albion (711), Kalamazoo (380), Olivet (319) and Alma (192).

4. Men's basketball tops Calvin 3 times, wins MIAA & earns NCAA Tournament berth

The Flying Dutchmen were overlooked by virtually everybody in the MIAA world, picked to finish fourth in the conference in the coach's preseason poll. They were overshadowed even in Holland by the undefeated streak and all the national hype the school's women's team garnered heading into the 2021-22 season too.

That didn't matter to the coaches and players in the locker room, though. The Flying Dutchmen earned a 22-6 record, defeated rival Calvin three times during the season, soared to the MIAA regular-season title, then to the MIAA Tournament title. All that winning earned Hope the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

"This means so much. Coming into the year with six seniors gone, no one knows what to expect. We were projected fourth in the conference. It is just so cool that we could prove everyone wrong. We are a tight-knit team and this is so much fun,” Hope’s Tanner Wiegerink said.

The group was led by junior Evan Thomas, who earned MIAA MVP honors, all-region honors and second-team all-American accolades. He averaged nearly 20 points per contest and nine boards per game too.

“Winning is contagious. It is a culture right now with the women and swimming and what happened in the fall with football, volleyball and everything else,” said basketball head coach Greg Mitchell. “It is great to be at Hope right now, that's for sure.”

5. Volleyball, baseball snap long MIAA-title-less streaks

The Hope baseball and volleyball programs are both known for their relative consistency and winning tradition. Still, it's a bit of a surprise to realize despite all the winning 2021-22 marked the first time in nearly a decade that either club earned the MIAA title.

The volleyball team, which is consistently ranked in the national top-25, hadn't claimed an MIAA championship since the 2014 season when they won the national championship. That's primarily because they have to go head to head with another national powerhouse in Calvin, who topped the Flying Dutch in the MIAA Tournament title game.

The baseball program, which has consistently finished near the top of the MIAA standings in recent years, has had trouble getting over the hump to claim the top spot in the conference. This year that changed, claiming its first outright MIAA title since 2013 with a doubleheader sweep over Trine on the final day of the regular season.

Hope earned a 28-7 mark on the season and was eliminated from the conference tournament in the championship game against Kalamazoo. It marks the 23rd MIAA title in program history

—Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at Will.Kennedy@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.