Chaps' Tent: Live life well and conduct yourself appropriately

By Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iv3LE_0gaCm4tY00

I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable 4th of July celebration. As a free American, here are some principles, I can think of when I think about Independence Day.

What is life all about? As a chaplain, I cling to an old favorite spiritual song: “If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living will not be in vain.”

It is not only who we are that counts, but what we do. It is not so much our status in life that is important, but what we do in life that has lasting meaning. There is always time to do what God wants us to do, but we must put ourselves completely into each moment that He offers us.

“Be most careful then how you conduct yourselves: like sensible men, not like simpletons. Use the present opportunity to the full, for these are evil days. So, do not be fools, but try to understand what the will of the Lord is.” (Ephesians 5:15-17)

Life is short. The Old Testament says that life is like a flower which blossoms, but soon withers and dies. Use your time wisely. Use the time for God’s glory and others. Live life in all its fullness, each day as if your last.

It is not my status or rank, social or professional success in life that is really important. Being the light of the world means that it is more important to provide ministry as the light than to be someone based on status or position.

Do two things in the time you have on earth: “Love the Lord thy God with all your heart and soul and mind; Love your neighbor as yourself” (Luke 10.27).

CHAPS OUT!

