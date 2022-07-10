ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The seven Colorado Senate districts that will determine whether Democrats keep control of the state legislature

By Sandra Fish, The Colorado Sun
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Colorado Senate is likely where Republicans have their best shot this year of taking back some control of state government from Democrats after four years...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 18

Steve Beale
2d ago

Jared police needs to be removed. From the state of Colorado This is a disgrace to the state Republican party we need to get it all back so we can help fix the Colorado State. This state can be really blessed if we remove That person out of office.

Reply(3)
8
Jenny Ilie
2d ago

open your eyes people. Check the gas prices, food prices and shortages brought to you by democrats.

Reply(6)
21
Tana
2d ago

With Dominion and mail in and drop boxes. They will install who they choose. Republicans stand zero chance. Look what they did to Tina Peters!

Reply
5
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Lauren Boebert challenger Adam Frisch wins Democratic primary by 290 votes over Sol Sandoval

Although his advantage narrowed to only a few hundred votes by the time all the ballots were counted, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch maintained the lead he had over Pueblo activist Sol Sandoval on primary night, winning the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, according to final, unofficial vote totals posted late Friday by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Gun rights group sues Colorado town over new firearm restrictions

A far-right Colorado gun rights group and a national gun rights organization sued the town of Superior on July 7, arguing that the town’s recent firearm regulations are unconstitutional. In June, the Superior Town Board voted unanimously to pass updated regulations regarding assault weapons, the purchase and sale of...
SUPERIOR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Some call for overturn of Rent Stabilization ban in Colorado, others say it could hurt in the long run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Demonstrators are calling on Colorado lawmakers to overturn state law and allow the government to step in and help residents struggling to pay rent. Some say that "rent stabilization" policies are the answer to a more affordable lifestyle. They want a law, passed in 1981, that prevents governments from imposing The post Some call for overturn of Rent Stabilization ban in Colorado, others say it could hurt in the long run appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Mobile clinics in border towns, stockpiling Plan B: Colorado’s new reality as abortion bans kick in across the country

Colorado reproductive health clinics say the number of patients from outside of Colorado has in some cases doubled in the two weeks since Roe v. Wade was overturned, triggering abortion bans in other states, and a fund that provides financial help for people seeking to terminate a pregnancy has provided money to 71 people, more than twice the number served in all of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
1230 ESPN

Digital License Plates Will Soon Be Available In Colorado

Coloradans will soon be able to purchase their very own digital license plates thanks to a brand-new bill signed into law that is set to go into effect next month. According to Colorado Politics, the legislation permitting the modernized plates in Colorado, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis back in April.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How Biden's abortion access order could impact Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More people are coming to Colorado for abortion access since Roe was overturned, and a presidential order issued Friday could increase security at Colorado's abortion clinics if they become targets for violence. President Biden's executive order does not have the power to give people in...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

POLIS: Water is life in Colorado

Water is life in Colorado, something we hold sacred. Sacred to our health, to our land, and to our livelihoods. We use it to grow crops and raise livestock that are exported around the world, we use it for our thriving outdoor recreation industry, we use it to live our lives. What we don’t do is use water as a weapon for political games.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State Of Colorado#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Colorado Senate#Republicans#Gop#Democratic
yellowscene.com

End of an Era Aiding Homeless in Colorado

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Public News Service Colorado Connection and was shared via AP StoryShare. It was written by Eric Galatas. Galatas works as a Public News Service staff writer and producer. Not long after the Reagan administration’s massive cuts to public housing and housing...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Health officials prioritize cleanup efforts at Clear Creek Superfund Site

Like most of Colorado, Clear Creek County has a rich mining history. Gold was discovered near Idaho Springs in 1859.  "For the next 20 years, the Black Hawk/Central City area was the leading mining center in Colorado," the Environmental Protection Agency stated in a Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated.  Much of the state's foundation was built by that early mining activity. But it also created some present-day hazards. In 1983, the EPA designated the area a Superfund Cleanup Site.  Now, after the most recent assessment showed that some of the mine waste piles may still pose a human health risk,...
CENTRAL CITY, CO
skyhinews.com

Why this energy investment rivals that of I-70 and DIA

Colorado will soon embark on a change with few rivals in the last 100 years. Think of the dismantling of geography by construction of Interstate 70 through the tunnels, over Vail Pass, and through Glenwood Canyon. Think of Denver International Airport. Think of the arrival of electricity to farms and small towns in the 1930s and 1940s.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy