Shawn Mendes has announced that he is postponing some of his forthcoming world tour dates, citing mental health as the reason.The 23-year-old musician started his tour last month in Portland, with dates running up until August 2023.However, on Friday (8 July), Mendes shared a post on social media announcing to his fans that he would be postponing several tour dates.“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he wrote in a post shared on Instagram.“I’ve been touring since I...

