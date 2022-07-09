ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Adam Wainwright sets up another scavenger hunt at Busch Stadium

By Jeff Bernthal, Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjnwF_0gaClDn300

ST. LOUIS – Fresh off a complete game Friday night, Adam Wainwright has another treat in store for St. Louis Cardinals fans this weekend.

Wainwright set up another scavenger hunt at Busch Stadium as part of his self-coined “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk.” The 17-year veteran pitcher has documented several strolls and adventures around ballparks this year, including Busch Stadium, as part of a “DAPOMW” trend on Twitter.

RELATED: Adam Wainwright hides signed ball at Busch Stadium

Nearly two weeks ago, he challenged fans to find a hidden signed ball at Busch Stadium. Following a tough shutout loss, Wainwright wanted to set up one lucky fan with a prize.

“Seems like a good day for a DAPOMW scavenger hunt,” said Wainwright via Twitter Saturday. “Today, I’ll be leaving a set of clues around the stadium that will eventually lead to the prize. Who’s up for the challenge?

After launching the scavenger hunt, Wainwright has hinted at two clues via Twitter. One included a photo of an upper-deck seat with a note via Twitter. The other included a message from that note telling fans “you might have to [go] back low.”

Based on his tweets, Wainwright’s first two clues appear to convey positive messages and brief Cardinals history lessons. After the start of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wainwright did not share any additional clues via social media.

A young boy named Easton ended up with a hidden autographed baseball Saturday. It’s quite the gift as he celebrated his birthday at the ballpark.

“Happy birthday! Great job following the clues,” said Wainwright via Twitter.

Trending: Resort-like mansion in Wildwood borders Babler State Park

Many leaving Busch Stadium on Saturday applauded Wainwright’s willingness to engage with the fans.

“I didn’t even know that he was doing it,” said Asia Rogers, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “Just to find out he was doing it was exciting.”

“I love it,” said Rachel Schulte, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “I think it’s great for just being fan, to go and make the game more fun.”

On and off the mound, Wainwright is putting together a remarkable season. Playing on a one-year deal for the fourth straight year, Wainwright has picked up six wins and pitched to 3.15 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 105.2 innings pitched this season.

Wainwright and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina are less than 10 starts away from the MLB record as a battery, though a chance to make baseball history in that department will depend on how quickly Molina might be able to return from an ongoing knee injury.

Although Molina plans to retire at the end of the season, Wainwright has not said publicly if this season will be his last in the major leagues.

“I hope he keeps going,” said Annette Edwards, St. Louis Cardinals fan.  “I don’t want him to leave.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Where is Yadi? Cards catcher missing mid final season

ST. LOUIS – Beloved Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is missing a significant portion of his sendoff season. Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 17 for right knee inflammation. He hasn’t played in a game since June 15. Molina has been home in Puerto Rico resting since his injury, and it is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Jay retires in St. Louis, hosting charity event

Former Cardinals and recently retired baseball player Jon Jay is hosting a fundraiser this Sunday. Jay has started a new local foundation, the Jay Family Foundation to benefit local youth. Jay reflects on his time with the Cardinals. He played in St. Louis from 2010-15. In retirement, Jay has moved to the area, his wife […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
FOX 2

Crash on I-55 leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police report that a man died early Tuesday morning after a fatal crash. The crash took place around 11 p.m. on July 4 southbound I-55 to US-67C where 29-year-old Scott J. Drennen was struck by a driver. Drennen was walking on the left shoulder of the ramp from southbound I-55 to I-270 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway onto the left shoulder, hitting Drennen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Cardinals#Scavenger Hunt#Baseball#Sports#Dapomw#The Philadelphia Phillies
Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Paul Goldschmidt voted as a National League All-Star starter

ST. LOUIS — The fans voted Paul Goldschmidt as a National League All-Star starter. The Cardinal first baseman makes the All-Star team for the seventh time in his career. Goldschmidt beat out New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso in the fan voting for the first base starter. The 34-year-old made six MLB All-Star appearances between […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy