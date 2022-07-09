Adam Wainwright sets up another scavenger hunt at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – Fresh off a complete game Friday night, Adam Wainwright has another treat in store for St. Louis Cardinals fans this weekend.

Wainwright set up another scavenger hunt at Busch Stadium as part of his self-coined “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk.” The 17-year veteran pitcher has documented several strolls and adventures around ballparks this year, including Busch Stadium, as part of a “DAPOMW” trend on Twitter.

Nearly two weeks ago, he challenged fans to find a hidden signed ball at Busch Stadium. Following a tough shutout loss, Wainwright wanted to set up one lucky fan with a prize.

“Seems like a good day for a DAPOMW scavenger hunt,” said Wainwright via Twitter Saturday. “Today, I’ll be leaving a set of clues around the stadium that will eventually lead to the prize. Who’s up for the challenge?

After launching the scavenger hunt, Wainwright has hinted at two clues via Twitter. One included a photo of an upper-deck seat with a note via Twitter. The other included a message from that note telling fans “you might have to [go] back low.”

Based on his tweets, Wainwright’s first two clues appear to convey positive messages and brief Cardinals history lessons. After the start of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wainwright did not share any additional clues via social media.

A young boy named Easton ended up with a hidden autographed baseball Saturday. It’s quite the gift as he celebrated his birthday at the ballpark.

“Happy birthday! Great job following the clues,” said Wainwright via Twitter.

Many leaving Busch Stadium on Saturday applauded Wainwright’s willingness to engage with the fans.

“I didn’t even know that he was doing it,” said Asia Rogers, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “Just to find out he was doing it was exciting.”

“I love it,” said Rachel Schulte, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “I think it’s great for just being fan, to go and make the game more fun.”

On and off the mound, Wainwright is putting together a remarkable season. Playing on a one-year deal for the fourth straight year, Wainwright has picked up six wins and pitched to 3.15 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 105.2 innings pitched this season.

Wainwright and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina are less than 10 starts away from the MLB record as a battery, though a chance to make baseball history in that department will depend on how quickly Molina might be able to return from an ongoing knee injury.

Although Molina plans to retire at the end of the season, Wainwright has not said publicly if this season will be his last in the major leagues.

“I hope he keeps going,” said Annette Edwards, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “I don’t want him to leave.”

