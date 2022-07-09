2 face murder charges after 2 found dead at North Carolina motel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The deaths of two people at a motel in Cumberland County early Saturday morning are being investigated as homicides, authorities said.

Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were called at 12:51 a.m. to the Cloverleaf Motel at 1353 Dobbin Holmes Road and found the bodies of Rodney Charles Folger, 34, of Spring Lake and Mia Nichole Street, 26, of Hope Mills.

Ember Nicole Davis, left, and Preston Thomas Conley

Photos: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Ember Nicole Davis, 33, and Preston Thomas Conley, 19, both of Fayetteville, were both arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, deputies said.

They are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center and are cooperating with homicide investigators, according to authorities. They are scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call homicide detective Lt. A. Bean at 910-677-5496 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers’ information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.