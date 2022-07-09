Cannabis Festival to Come to The Poconos

Photo by Julia Teichmann

By Adam Capotorto

Amongst all the festivals that make their way to the Poconos, one that might be particularly eye-catching to some is the Pocono Canna Fest.

Hosted by CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will take place July 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and July 31st from 10 am to 4 pm at 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert, PA 18331. According to CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will be their largest event to date. Consisting of four medical marijuana dispensaries, three headliner bands, free special events including goat yoga, live glass blowing with custom pipes, a Reiki sound bath, and more. CannaMedShows has over 150 nationwide and exclusive vendors and offers on-site medical marijuana certifications at all of their venues. The Pocono Canna Fest will offer on-site camping and is pet friendly.

Interested in having a booth? Indoor booth space is provided with chairs, WIFI, overnight security, and a multi-port charging station at the main desk for your personal electronics. The following rates cover Saturday and Sunday vending without rate adjustments for single-day vending. Single-day vending is discouraged.

10×5 – $60.00 – The vendor brings one table & tablecloth; Tents are not permitted in this size space. Pipe & Drape is not available for this size space.

The vendor brings one table & tablecloth; Tents are not permitted in this size space. Pipe & Drape is not available for this size space. 10×10 – $225.00 – Vendor brings table & tablecloth. Tents are optional

– Vendor brings table & tablecloth. Tents are optional 10×20 – $275.00 – Vendor brings table & tablecloth. Tents are optional

– Vendor brings table & tablecloth. Tents are optional INDOOR Add-On Options: $25 per 8ft table, $15 Tablecloth, $50 Pipe & Drape, $50 Electric

Outdoor booth space is provided with a multi-port charging station at the main desk and overnight security for all outdoor events. WIFI is not available for outdoor events. The following rates cover Saturday and Sunday vending without rate adjustments for single-day vending. Outdoor events continue Rain or Shine.

10×10 – $150.00 Pocono – Vendor brings Tent, Table/Tablecloth, & Chairs

Vendor brings Tent, Table/Tablecloth, & Chairs 10×20 – $200.00 Pocono – Vendor brings Tent, Table/Tablecloth, & Chairs

Vendor brings Tent, Table/Tablecloth, & Chairs OUTDOOR Add-On Options: $25 per 8ft table, $50 Electric

Vendors who add electricity must provide their own 50-foot-long extension cord. Tablecloth rental is not available for Outdoor Events.

General Admission ticket prices are $5 online and $10 at the gate. To buy tickets online, visit this link. For more information on CannaMedShows and the Pocono Canna Fest, visit their homepage at https://www.cannamedshow.com/.

