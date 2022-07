Shawn Mendes announced Friday (July 8) that he’ll be taking the next three weeks of his Wonder: The World Tour off to focus on his mental health. “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO