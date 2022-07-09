ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfiltered Jazz Festival Presented by Fotografiska New York Announced

By Faith Logue
NYS Music
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Unfiltered Jazz Festival presented by Fotografiska New York announced its lineup featuring some of the international music scene’s leading voices at one of the most unique venues in NYC. Fotografiska is a museum experience founded in Stockholm in 2010. It is a place to discover world-class...

NYS Music

Runaway New York Presents “Nights”

Runaway New York presents “Nights,” a micro festival for the youth, by the youth, taking place on Saturday, July 16th. With its current outreach mission, Runaway New York aims to share its platform with other budding creatives. You won’t want to miss what this event has in store.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Conway Rips Funk Flex & DJ Suss One For Being NYC 'Old Heads'

Griselda rapper Conway The Machine isn't playing nice with NYC DJs Funkmaster Flex and Suss One -- he's telling the old-school vets is time to hang it up for good. The slick words targeted the city’s top 2 hip hop stations: Hot 97 and Power 105 … while sharing his tales of seeing Flex in public, and claiming he's clueless about the current hip hop scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
iheart.com

Former NYC Gangster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Joins Bloomdaddy Show Today

Former Gambino crime family underboss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano joins the Bloomdaddy Show at 3:50 this afternoon detailing the life of crime he once led, and the decision to turn government witness which ultimately broke up the the mafia in New York City. Gravano will also discuss his work in film as he has produced a series loosely based on his life as a member of the New York mob.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattanhenge returns: When and where to catch the spectacular sunset

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Get your camera ready because Manhattanhenge is making a comeback this week. The spectacular photo op will happen on Monday night and Tuesday night at about 8:20 p.m. Viewers can head to specific cross-streets in Manhattan to catch the sunset align with New York City’s street grid. Monday’s will feature a full […]
MANHATTAN, NY
newyorkled.com

NYC Blues BBQ Festival Returns Live and In Person this August 2022

The Annual Blues BBQ Festival is Back this August 2022. Main event takes place on Pier 76 (mid 30s off the Hudson River) That’s Right! One of the most highly anticipated NYC Summer events will be coming back on August 13 on Hudson River Park, live and in person, with an entertainment lineup ready to please folks at Pier 76 located in the 30s on the west side of Manhattan behind the Javits Center and right off the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Steve Cardenas
Person
Joel Ross
allaccess.com

Shaila Scott Sues MediaCo, Emmis Communications & WBLS/New York

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAILA SCOTT (AMILEE CATTOUSE), has retained the legal services of WIGDOR LLP and GILDA L. KRAMER & Associates, LLC, filing a lawsuit against MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS/NEW YORK CITY, alleging discrimination and violations of the equal pay laws. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/3), SHAILA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Exciting New Brunch Options in New York City

Patti Ann’s on Vanderbilt Street in Prospect Heights is offering some exciting brunch options. While the menu is still a work in progress, there are several offerings worth noting. There is a wonderful assortment of pastries. Think classic blueberry scones topped with blueberry glaze, raspberry crullers that are light and airy topped with fresh berries, and delicious banana bread chock full of walnuts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Chi Ossé, New York City’s youngest council member, is figuring it out as he goes

Chi Ossé’s life would change the moment he took the microphone and began to speak on June 1, 2020, at the third Black Lives Matter protest he ever attended. Ossé was 21 years old, and to that point he had made his name as a party promoter, a well known one at that, who hosted events at trendy venues across the city from the Public Hotel rooftop to Paul’s Cocktail Lounge. His friends and relatives did not regard him as a particularly political person. Yet there he stood, addressing thousands of people who had gathered in Times Square to protest the murder of George Floyd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Unfiltered#Photography#Chamber Jazz#Local Life#Localevent#Fotografiska New York#La Nuit Blanche
96.9 WOUR

The Most Haunted House in New York State

*DISCLAIMER: Nobody should visit or attempt to disturb residences of this home*. We're still in the midst of summer, which means most are thinking of outdoor time with cookouts and summer activities, such as baseball games and concerts. We are just under three months away from spooky season and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY
foodgressing.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan New York 2022 – Cool Brunch Spots

Check out this roundup of Best Brunch in Manhattan NYC 2022 for your next brunch adventure. Mollusca, the high-design just-opened restaurant in the Meatpacking District employs a seafood-centric brunch menu on Sundays from 11am to 5pm that includes such unique options as:. A Croque Madame with Smoked Salmon. Pan-seared Shrimp...
MANHATTAN, NY

