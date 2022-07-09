ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested for drugs, assault after allegedly biting police officer, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car and having drugs in her possession.

Abbigail Allison, 25, is charged with 28 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft of property, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute and one count of resisting official detention of a series of events over the last couple of month.

On May 29, Memphis Police Officers (MPD) responded to an auto theft call in the 5900 block of Park Avenue at Saint Francis Hospital.

The victim said her 2020 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen, and that an unknown suspect stole her jeep’s key fob from the break room, an affidavit said.

On June 23, MPD responded to a theft of vehicle parts and accessories call in the 6600 block of Rollingbrook Lane.

The victim said an unknown person stole his Tennessee License Plate from the rear exterior of his car, a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, an affidavit said.

On July 8, officers saw a burgundy 2020 Jeep Cherokee on the side of the road, near the Metal Museum and Riverside, with the engine running.

According to reports, officers ran the tag on the jeep through dispatch which came back to be the stolen license plate.

An officer saw a woman passed out in the driver’s seat and called for additional officers.

Police woke the woman, later identified as Allison, who refused to exit the car and began fighting the officer, kicking him in the chest and face several times. Additional police arrived and assisted the officer in arresting the suspect.

According to an affidavit, the woman then bit another officer’s middle finger and broke the skin.

The jeep’s vin number came back as the one stolen on May 29., police said.

According to records, officers searched the stolen car and found 10.8g of fentanyl, 28 syringes and a digital scale.

Allison is due in court on July 11 and has no bond information.

Man shot in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 1300 block of Stonewall Street. Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call at 12:51 a.m. The man was rushed to Regional One. His condition was not...
MEMPHIS, TN
