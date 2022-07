Watkinsville, Georgia, native Whit Weeks has made his college decision and is now verbally committed to continuing his football career at LSU next fall. Weeks, an Oconee County High School product, is the No. 51 linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which has him as a three-star prospect. He suddenly announced his top schools and announced his decision date Friday afternoon.

