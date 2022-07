ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Monday night. Díaz’s 10th multihit game since June 26 raised his batting average to .500 (27 for 54) over his last 15 games. Tampa Bay had dropped four of six, including a three-game series sweep at lowly Cincinnati over the weekend. After being called up for the second time this season on Monday, Luke Bard (1-0) pitched three innings for his first major league win since 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels. The 31-year-old right-hander is making a case for a long reliever spot with the big league club.

