Springfield, MO

MoDOT starts I-44 rebuild at MO 477/Mulroy Road interchange on Monday

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On July 11, MoDOT is starting a pair of projects along I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. The projects include pavement improvement along I-44 and a bridge rehabilitation of Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road. According to MoDOT’s website, the Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers can expect...

www.ky3.com

KYTV

Springfield car dealerships see no change in temp tags a year after change slated to take effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark. The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

People in Nixa being asked to cut back on water usage

NIXA, Mo.– People in Nixa are being asked to conserve water during a time of little to no rain.  During these weather conditions, Nixa Utilities water customers have been using much higher than usual amounts of water. City officials said this is resulting in low water pressure in certain areas of town. The city released […]
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Colleges around the Ozarks request for ARPA funds from the city to fund projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council met Monday night and one of the items on its agenda was the first reading to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan. The city received more than 50 funding requests for funding through the American Rescue plan. The review committee narrowed the list down to 16 projects totaling more than $20 million.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
BRANSON, MO
lakeexpo.com

709 Swaying Oak Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Experience Exceptional Lakefront Lifestyle! Set in a private location with huge panoramic views of the lake, this 3390sf lakefront home offers 4 beds & 3 baths. Prepare to be impressed as you enter this home with oak floors, large kitchen complete with swanstone countertops & beautiful cabinetry, dining area with magnificent outdoor views & spacious living area that walks out to a large covered deck. Master suite comes with jetted tub, walk-in shower & double vanity plus easy access to lakeside deck, second upper bedroom also has attached bathroom. Lower level is finished with new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Complete with a 2nd kitchen, 2 other bedrooms (1 nonconforming), 1 bathroom, and utility room. Additional features include spacious outdoor area with low maintenance landscaping & 1 well covered dock. Don't forget the 14x42 storage room! Enjoy lakefront views & activities while chilling out on the martini deck. If you're looking for a perfect lakefront home, you've just found one.
ROACH, MO
point2homes.com

924 East Sunshine Street, Springfield, Greene County, MO, 65807

Location! Close to schools, the hospital and shopping. This pleasing house has several original features including hardwood flooring throughout, big picture windows, and arched doorways. The first thing you will notice stepping inside this home is the large open living/dining combo with a ton of nature light. The delightful kitchen has lots of cabinet space with a kitchen island. Not only does this home offer a living/dining combo, it comes with a formal dining room along with an extra bonus room right off the kitchen. This bonus room will lead you out to the backyard where you will notice a fully fenced yard. With 3 great size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms this home is perfect for anyone!! Do not miss out on this charming home!!
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

financial plan review

Springfield City Council to hear first reading of ordinances to allocate ARPA funds. Highs will soar into the upper 90s again today. While a few storms are possible tonight, most areas will likely be dry.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic Places

Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, United States.Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2012, the Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1962 along U.S. Highway 66 (aka St. Louis Street) located at 1158 E. St. Louis Street. This Steak 'n Shake location is 60 years old.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Kearney Street

(KTTS News) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Springfield. Police say the rider died after they lost control of the bike and it ran off the road. KY3 says it happened in the 300 block of East Kearney.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Ava Missouri has died after a crash Saturday in Christian County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Tommy Hampton was driving eight miles east of Oldfield Missouri on Highway UU when he hit a deer, causing his Honda motorcycle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
AVA, MO
KYTV

High-speed chase through Springfield ends when a man is hit by a car on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash following a high-speed chase in Springfield ended with the driver hospitalized. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when 39-year-old Lonnie Mackie led deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies tried to pull him over because they believed he was driving under the influence in a stolen car.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Public Hearing Scheduled For Camdenton Super Project

A public hearing is set for this week in Camdenton to take comments for, or against, a re-zoning request for some 609 acres which are expected to eventually become part of a major development. The planning and zoning commission will hold the public hearing which is seeking to change the...
CAMDENTON, MO
KOLR10 News

One dead, one hurt in boat crash on Table Rock Lake

New information has been released about the crash. Read more in the story below: TANEY COUNTY, Mo – The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person died when a boat crashed against rocks on Table Rock Lake Sunday afternoon. The identity of the person who died has not been released yet. MSHP said a pontoon […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on East Kearney Street. According to police, the crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday night, in the 300 block of E Kearney. Investigators say the rider was going westbound when they lost control and went off the road.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Wild Bill Hickok vs. Davis Tutt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost everyone’s story ends in a cemetery. So many headstones. So many stories. In an old part of Maple Park Cemetery, a red, recently-dedicated headstone stands out. Its story is etched on its back with playing cards, a pocket watch, and a pistol. “It’s a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

