MoDOT starts I-44 rebuild at MO 477/Mulroy Road interchange on Monday

Location! Close to schools, the hospital and shopping. This pleasing house has several original features including hardwood flooring throughout, big picture windows, and arched doorways. The first thing you will notice stepping inside this home is the large open living/dining combo with a ton of nature light. The delightful kitchen has lots of cabinet space with a kitchen island. Not only does this home offer a living/dining combo, it comes with a formal dining room along with an extra bonus room right off the kitchen. This bonus room will lead you out to the backyard where you will notice a fully fenced yard. With 3 great size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms this home is perfect for anyone!! Do not miss out on this charming home!!

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO