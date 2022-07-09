ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas may have their ace after getting transfer from SEC rival South Carolina

By E. Wayne
 2 days ago
Connor Noland may return to Arkansas for a sixth season. If he does, he will likely be the Diamond Hogs’ No. 1 weekend starter.

If he doesn’t, coach Dave Van Horn may have landed his replacement in Julian Bosnic.

Bosnic, a left-hander from South Carolina, announced his transfer via the portal to Arkansas on Saturday. He entered the portal in late June.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder missed all of last season after undergoing surgery for a flexor strain in his elbow. He was expected to be one of the Gamecocks’ weekend starters had it not been for injury.

His last healthy season in 2021, Bosnic struck out 78 batters in 50 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .133 against him, largely out of bullpen as South Carolina anticipated stretching him to the rotation in 2022.

Bosnic was drafted by San Francisco in the 16th round of last year’s draft following his breakout season. Arkansas is likely have several players – including third baseman Cayden Wallace and second baseman Robert Moore – taken early in this year’s draft later this month.

Bosnic is Arkansas’ second baseball commit from the transfer portal in as many days. Shortstop Jordan Sprinkle from California-Santa Barbara committed on Friday.

