Watch: DeMarcus Lawrence, Ian Kinsler and Cassandra Meyer take on urban golf in Dallas

Imagine getting to go inside Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and hit golf shots at the star in the middle of the field. Picture yourself climbing Choctaw Stadium, the old home of the Texas Rangers, and hitting wedge shots toward the dugouts and smashing driver beyond the center-field wall.

Even more impressive? Hitting shots from the top of Reunion Tower, one of the most recognizable landmarks in the downtown Dallas skyline.

Our partners from over at Breaking Par documented exactly that, with the help of a few local celebrities.

Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence, former Rangers’ star second baseman Ian Kinsler and professional golfer Cassandra Meyer travel across the Dallas metroplex, hitting golf shots throughout and off some of the area’s most recognizable landmarks.

Want to see how it goes?