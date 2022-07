Click here to read the full article. Richard Mille’s partnership with Ferrari is already breaking records. The venerable Swiss watchmaker unveiled its latest timepiece on Tuesday night, the RM UP-01 Ferrari. The new model has a claimed case thickness of just 1.75 mm, thanks to which it has unseated the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra as the world’s thinnest mechanical watch. The RM UP-01 Ferrari is the first timepiece to come from the multi-year partnership Richard Mille embarked on with the legendary Italian marque last year. And what a way to kick things off. It would appear the brand, which is best known...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO