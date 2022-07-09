Video: Hotels struggle to fill jobs as tourism continues to boom in Orlando Tourism in Orlando is back, and hotels say they’re struggling to find enough staff to keep up. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tourism in Orlando is back, and hotels say they’re struggling to find enough staff to keep up.

It’s part of the bigger issue with the job situation in Central Florida over the past two years.

Employers have increased pay since the start of the pandemic.

There are more people, more traffic and more dollars. But they need more help to keep up.

And there’s more than one reason why getting more people on staff just isn’t easy.

Visit Orlando said while they’re hearing more concern over how much travel costs, they’re not seeing it impact tourism yet.

