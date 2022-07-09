ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

By Ambar Rodriguez
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make...

ktvl.com

Comments / 15

Deborah Yarbrough
2d ago

so happy you found him I do not believe in our children's justice department.they loose our kids and they don't have to answer for loosening them

Reply(1)
7
Sandy Tmobile
2d ago

There's nothing better then family. I would live in a tent to have my kids by my side and to know I have them. Every day my kids tell me they love me they help me and I don't ask there grown with there own life and family but as dinner every week and love keeping us together we have more then any family would dream to have so I know this family will make it and be there every step of the way. anyone that downs there love shame on you for not having what they do. people need to learn to love

Reply
3
AP_000458.c74d97508ef74e16bb811bc0b7a6e802.1736
2d ago

And now you can have a friendship with him. If you would raised him your whole life he would probably “go -no -contact” like so many GenZ. It makes it almost impossible to want to be a parent anymore. They grow up and hate you now, no matter what you did for them

Reply(2)
4
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here’s where Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt bottles were found

All the bottles in the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt have been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle were placed in parks and trails throughout the state. The hunt was divided into...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon gets first West Coast evidence of deadly killer that hides in ashes

SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Protect your trees: Emerald Ash Borers have arrived in Oregon

It’s taken 20 years, but the most destructive insect in the country has been found in Oregon: the Emerald Ash Borer. The metallic green beetle first showed up in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely in pallet material from Asia. It was found in Oregon last month in Forest Grove, the first West Coast sighting. Emerald Ash Borers kill most ash trees within 10 years of arrival, and they’ve caused billions of dollars of economic damage.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Mother And Son#Housing
KOIN 6 News

Yosemite wildfire smoke may tag up with wind to impact Oregon

We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Does Miss Oregon Sophia Takla have 'It' Factor for Miss America?

Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not? The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning. "I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can. "We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Douglas Co., July 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

For 1st time in 35 years, Missourian infected with 'brain-eating amoeba'

MISSOURI (KHQA) — For the first time in 35 years, a Missouri resident has been infected with what's commonly referred to as the “brain-eating amoeba." The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been notified the person has been diagnosed with a laboratory-confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
MISSOURI STATE
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale murder suspect located in California

FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with the Ferndale Police Department announced today, Monday, July 11th, that they had received information that Todd Daniel Andersen, age 48, wanted for a murder in Ferndale last week, had been located deceased in California. According to an email from FPD Spokesperson Riley Sweeney, FPD...
FERNDALE, WA
KTVL

Several agencies rush to save rafters stuck on the Rogue

Chinook Park, Ore. — A group of rafters is safe after being stuck in a tree on the Rogue River, just below Chinook Park Boat Ramp, on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:45 pm, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue, AMR Josephine County and Josephine County Sheriff's Office rushed to beat the setting sun in time to assist the four person group.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

HeatWatch: relief from heat in some communities

MEDFORD, ASHLAND, JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- As hot weather gives Southern Oregon and Northern California their hottest days so far this year, a few communities are offering relief from the heat. Ashland has a cooling shelter open noon to 8pm Monday July 11 at the Gresham Room of the Ashland...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Autism care provider shutting down in August

Medford, Ore. — When speaking to any parent, their biggest concern is that their child has all the tools and skills to be able to navigate life and any adversary that proceeds that. For children that are autistic or on the spectrum, it is exceptionally difficult for them to...
MEDFORD, OR
purewow.com

The Best Camping in Oregon for Every Type of Outdoor Experience

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Ready to swap the sounds of the city for the serene beauty of the great outdoors? Well, the Beaver State...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Family members say missing Caldwell woman, daughter found dead in Oregon

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Family members said Friday that a missing woman and her 17-year-old daughter have been found dead in Oregon. Caldwell Police had been looking for 51-year-old Dawna Faye Roe and 17-year-old Gabrielle Michelle Roe after they were last seen driving westbound on Interstate-84 near Fruitland on June 30. Police say they received an official missing persons report on July 5.
CALDWELL, ID
KDRV

IP-3 could have broad effects for Oregon animal care and abuse

SALEM, Ore. -- An Oregon initiative petition up for public consideration is getting resistance today from the Oregon Farm Bureau. The Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) says it opposes Oregon initiative petition 2024-003 (IP-3) as a ballot measure. The Oregon Secretary of State's Office (OSOS) shows IP-3 is an eight-page measure...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy