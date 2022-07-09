Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not? The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning. "I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can. "We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO