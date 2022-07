Junior Austin Capron, 95 years young, graduated from his earthly home in Silver Springs, Florida to his heavenly home on Saturday morning, July 2nd, 2022. He was preceded in death by Shirley, his beloved wife of 65 years, in 2016. He and Shirley moved to Ocala in 1997 and at the age of 72 he began building their home in Silver Springs. He would have been the first to tell you that home was for Shirley and it was indeed a labor of love which is reflected throughout every room.

SILVER SPRINGS, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO