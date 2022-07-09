ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Moulin Rouge: The Musical Theatre Review

By Russell Tom
 2 days ago

There is not a shred of doubt to see why "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is the most current recipient of 10 Tony-Awards, including best musical. The cabaret nature of nightclub...

defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

A Beachside Taco Spot Brings Authentic Fare to California’s South Bay

“Small Business Spotlight” nominee Tigres Fuego is a take-out taco and ceviche restaurant located in Redondo Beach, Calif., that prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and offering authentic, homemade fare. The restaurant is co-owned by brothers Jonathan and Jason Baran, as well as chefs Tyler Gugliotta and Jimmy Tapia. Here, we chat with co-owner Jonathan Baran about how Tigres Fuego came about, the importance of the atmosphere you create and what he loves most about running a business.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Los Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Latina-Owned Candle Business Captures the Scents of Childhood

Who can forget the smell of a Saturday spent cleaning, as the sound of music blasted in the background: the smell that filled the air and made you get up knowing you would have to grab a broom and help out?. Or perhaps you recall the smell of hot chocolate...
DOWNEY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Live Music Every Thursday and Friday at Brentwood Restaurant

Baltaire hosting live music from 6:30 to 9:30 in restaurant’s bar and lounge. Baltaire now has live music each week which they just announced on their Instagram. In a statement, the restaurant added, “Baltaire every Thursday and Friday in the bar & lounge from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with upcoming musicians like Leo Gallo, The Wayward Five, Liela Avila, Maiya Sykes and more.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Nourishing a community: How a family restaurant built a legacy in Echo Park

Natalia Molina is a professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC. Also a gifted storyteller, Molina has a knack for evoking Los Angeles — its families and its communities — as it once was. In her recent book, “A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” she paints a picture of The Nayarit, an Echo Park restaurant opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
surfer.com

Surfing’s Largest Event is Back and Big Crowds Are Expected

The US Open of Surfing is back at Huntington Beach in 2022. After a brief hiatus during covid, the event is back and they are going big! The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) will be a nine-day action sports festival including surf, skateboarding and BMX competition plus a ton of other side events, performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecoast.com

Best Of Orange County 2022: Food & Drink

Head to Chaak for a Mayan-twist on an Old-Fashioned. The cocktail ($13.50) includes ingredients such as mole, mezcal, and vanilla simple syrup, as well as Gentleman Jack, angostura bitters, orange and lemon oils, and an orange peel to top it off. Pair it with one of Chaak’s popular dishes such as the Sikil P’ak, a pumpkin seed dip ($13). Tustin, 657-699-3019.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

19962 Villa Medici, Yorba Linda, Orange County, CA, 92886

Gorgeous upgraded single level home on a rare huge premium lot! Located in the highly coveted Villaggio community! This lovely home offers 2 ample size bedrooms, 2 baths, and a spacious office which can be converted to a bedroom by adding a closet. Step through the front door you’ll be delighted with the bright and open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. The living room with lots of windows and a cozy fireplace. The front office is to the left through the beautiful French doors. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters and full backsplash, 5-burner stovetop, stainless steel appliances - double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and a large breakfast island offering ample storage & counter space. The kitchen is open to the large formal dining room, which has a slider to the beautiful backyard. The bright & airy main bedroom suite has a ceiling fan and also has direct access to backyard through a slider. Its main bath has an oversize soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, two vanity areas and sinks, and a large walk-in closet! The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and is full of natural light. Additional features include full secondary bath, laundry room, 2 attached one-car garages with epoxy flooring (one garage with direct access to inside the house and one to the backyard), water filtration/softener system, tankless water heater, and dual pane windows and sliders for great insulation during the summer & winter months. The immense travertine paved backyard is beautifully designed with elegance and simplicity yet provides plenty of space in the raised planters for fruit trees (tangerine, loquat, kumquat, guava, and wax apple), flowers and vegetables. You can relax in the gorgeous private backyard with morning coffee & sunset tea, bird watching, or cool evening conversations. The gated association pool, spa and playground are few steps away. No Mello-Roos, award winning Placentia Yorba Linda Unified schools, walking distance to Yorba Linda High School, minutes’ drive to downtown, the new theaters, library, YL Cultural Art Center, and YL Town Center. This home truly offers exceptional value and awaits you to make it your new dream home! Professional photos will be uploaded as soon as they are available.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

