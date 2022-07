To paint or not to paint, that is the question — or at least, it's one of the most common questions people ask real estate agents when selling a home. In most cases, painting is best since a good first impression can instantly set the tone for a potential buyer's overall opinion of your home. While homeowners who add a fresh coat of paint to their home before listing it usually get a higher sale price, it's important to consider factors such as the condition and color of your existing paint and the current real estate market before deciding whether or not to paint your home.

