BEDFORD, N.H. — Crews working on the $20 million expansion of the Everett Turnpike in Bedford have begun a major blasting operation that could mean delays for many drivers. The project will add a third lane to the turnpike, and crews are working to blast away a ledge to make room. Workers drill holes and drop in explosives in a delicate process that brings traffic on the roadway to a complete standstill for five to 20 minutes for each blast.

