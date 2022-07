Jamie Mullarkey knew he was in for a tough night at the office but he still got the job done in a back-and-forth war with Michael Johnson at UFC Vegas 58. The fight saw both men knocked to the canvas and wobbled multiple times but Mullarkey was able to do enough damage to eke out a split decision with two judges giving him the fight with 29-28 scores while the third official gave the fight to Johnson with the same 29-28 scorecard in his favor.

